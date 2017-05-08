The network would take the next summer off to regroup before mounting its last attempt with 2014's Rising Star. Hosted by Josh Groban and adapted from Isreali singing competition HaKokhav HaBa (translation: The Next Star), the series relied on a panel of celebrity experts (Kesha, Ludacris and Brad Paisley) to influence the votes from the viewing audience, who backed their favorites by a specially-made mobile app. With votes tabulated in real-time, rather than over the span of a week until the next episode, Rising Star was nothing if not convoluted. You know, because time zones. Thanks to the confusing format, as well as general singing competition fatigue (The X-Factor had been canceled earlier that year after three seasons, each less successful than the last), Rising Star predictably floundered in the ratings, finishing its first season with only 3.57 million viewers tuning in to see who won. (In the same summer, they would debut Sing Your Face Off, which saw stars like Sebastian Bach and Lisa Rinna perform as Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber, respectively—yes, seriously—but the less said about that, the better.)

It would prove, for a time, to be the straw that broke ABC's singing competition-desperate back. "I don't think were going to be trying [another singing show] for a little bit," then-network president Paul Lee told reporters at the Television Critics Association's 2015 winter press tour.