Noah Cyrus made a big move in her career Sunday night and her biggest fan was right by her side to support her: Billy Ray Cyrus!

The 17-year-old took the stage to perform her hit "Stay Together" at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards while Billy Ray cheered her on from the audience.

In fact, the daddy-daughter duo created some serious #FamilyGoals as they snapped photos together throughout the night. But we're not sure who was more proud to be with who.

While the father-of-six was undoubtedly excited to watch his daughter hit the stage, Noah also shared several pics about how happy she was to have Billy by her side.