Noah Cyrus made a big move in her career Sunday night and her biggest fan was right by her side to support her: Billy Ray Cyrus!
The 17-year-old took the stage to perform her hit "Stay Together" at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards while Billy Ray cheered her on from the audience.
In fact, the daddy-daughter duo created some serious #FamilyGoals as they snapped photos together throughout the night. But we're not sure who was more proud to be with who.
While the father-of-six was undoubtedly excited to watch his daughter hit the stage, Noah also shared several pics about how happy she was to have Billy by her side.
She shared this collection of photos before the show, writing, "my date tonight at the @MTV Movie & TV Awards -- make sure to watch tonight to see me perform #StayTogether."
She also shared several other photos with her dad from inside the event.
"Had the best date in the whole damn place tonight!!" she captioned one photo, snuggling up for a close-up with Billy. "love ya pops youre a badass! @billyraycyrus."
Of course, having her family's support is nothing new for Noah who is constantly uplifted by love from her parents, including Tish Cyrus, and her sister, Miley Cyrus.
For example, when she performed her single "Make Me (Cry)" at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, her whole family was there to show their support. Not only did Miley introduce her, the proud big sis even held up an "I love Noah Cyrus" sign throughout the performance.
"This next performer is, without a doubt, the coolest person I know. Her voice is amazing, her songwriting is beautiful and relatable," Miley shared while introducing Noah. "She's who I want to be when I grow up, and that's saying a lot, 'cause she's younger than me."
Speaking of Miley, Noah opened up to E! News at the press day for the MTV Movie & TV Awards and dished some details about her big sister's upcoming song "Malibu."
"Yeah, I've heard 'Malibu!'" she told us. "It's so great. I mean Miley's super talented, and just like she supports me, I support her and her career and her music. I'm super excited for her."
As for the question we've all been dying to know: Will the sisters collaborate in the future?
"Maybe! I mean, we're sisters, so we're going to know each other for a while," Noah laughed. "So there's definitely time for it!"