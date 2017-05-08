Lena Dunham does not want to be this cover girl.

Us Weekly launched a new issue featuring a photo of the Girls creator on the cover alongside the headline, "20 Slimdown Diet Tips Stars Are Using." However, Dunham decided to offer her own list of tips on Instagram, beginning with "1. anxiety disorder" and "2. resultant constant nausea."

As the list goes on, the Golden Globe winner makes it clear that any apparent weight loss has stemmed from medical conditions and the state of national political affairs.

Dunham's list also included points like "5. abdominal adhesions pinning ovary below uterus" and "10. a quiet rage that replaces need for food with need for revenge."