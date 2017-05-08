Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Lena Dunham does not want to be this cover girl.
Us Weekly launched a new issue featuring a photo of the Girls creator on the cover alongside the headline, "20 Slimdown Diet Tips Stars Are Using." However, Dunham decided to offer her own list of tips on Instagram, beginning with "1. anxiety disorder" and "2. resultant constant nausea."
As the list goes on, the Golden Globe winner makes it clear that any apparent weight loss has stemmed from medical conditions and the state of national political affairs.
Dunham's list also included points like "5. abdominal adhesions pinning ovary below uterus" and "10. a quiet rage that replaces need for food with need for revenge."
While her current size has attracted media attention, Dunham has made consistent efforts to separate herself from the weight loss narrative, and instead, encourage self-acceptance at all times.
"I feel I've made it pretty clear over the years that I don't give even the tiniest of shits what anyone else feels about my body. I've gone on red carpets in couture as a size 14. I've done sex scenes days after surgery, mottled with scars. I've accepted that my body is an ever changing organism, not a fixed entity- what goes up must come down and vice versa. I smile just as wide no matter my current size because I'm proud of what this body has seen and done and represented. Chronic illness sufferer. Body-shaming vigilante. Sexual assault survivor. Raging hottie," she previously wrote on Instagram.
"I refuse to celebrate these bullshit before-and-after pictures. Don't we have infinitely more pressing news to attend to? So much love to all
my web friends who demand that life be more than a daily weigh in, who know their merit has nothing to do with their size, who fight to be seen and heard and accepted."