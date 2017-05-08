Lena Dunham Shares 20 "Slimdown Tips" While Calling Out Us Weekly's Magazine Cover

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jennifer Lopez

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, 2017 Met Gala, Couples

Jennifer Lopez Weighs in on "J-Rod" Nickname and Reveals Whether Alex Rodriguez Can Dance

Jennifer Morrison, Once Upon a Time

Jennifer Morrison Leaving Once Upon a Time After Season 6

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lena Dunham, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Lena Dunham does not want to be this cover girl. 

Us Weekly launched a new issue featuring a photo of the Girls creator on the cover alongside the headline, "20 Slimdown Diet Tips Stars Are Using." However, Dunham decided to offer her own list of tips on Instagram, beginning with "1. anxiety disorder" and "2. resultant constant nausea."

As the list goes on, the Golden Globe winner makes it clear that any apparent weight loss has stemmed from medical conditions and the state of national political affairs. 

Dunham's list also included points like "5. abdominal adhesions pinning ovary below uterus" and "10. a quiet rage that replaces need for food with need for revenge."

Photos

Best Body Diversity & Plus-Size Model Campaigns

20 slimdown diet tips! 1. anxiety disorder * 2. resultant constant nausea 3. an election that reveals the true depths of American misogyny 4. constant sweaty dreams of dystopian future 5. abdominal adhesions pinning ovary below uterus * 6. baseless but still harrowing threats to physical safety online and through smail mail 7. watching institutions you love from Planned Parenthood to PBS be threatened by cartoon mustache-twirling villains 8. finally realizing superheroes aren't real (specifically the X-Factor, really thought they'd handle this) 9. marching your ass off 10. a quiet rage that replaces need for food with need for revenge 11. sleeping 19 hours a day 12. realizing that even the liberal media wants dem clicks no matter whut 13. worrying ceaselessly about the health and safety of women you know and women you don't 14. realizing who ya real friends are 15. having to switch from Uber to Lyft (lots of calories burned trying to understand a new app, then even more trying to understand if the conflict was resolved) 16. bladder spasms, urinary frequency and urgency * 17. having your phone number leaked and violent images texted to your phone by randos under names like VERYFATCHUCKYBOY@creepz.com 18. keeping your back arched against the wind 19. um, who the fuck cares? 20. I have no tips I give no tips I don't want to be on this cover cuz it's diametrically opposed to everything I've fought my whole career for and it's not a compliment to me because it's not an achievement thanx * Star indicates a pre-existing condition

A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on

She concluded her roundup of tips with "19. um, who the f--k cares?" and a finale message. 

"I have no tips I give no tips I don't want to be on this cover cuz it's diametrically opposed to everything I've fought my whole career for and it's not a compliment to me because it's not an achievement thanx," she concluded. 

Read

How Lena Dunham Stood Up for Her Health—and Taught Us to Do the Same

While her current size has attracted media attention, Dunham has made consistent efforts to separate herself from the weight loss narrative, and instead, encourage self-acceptance at all times. 

"I feel I've made it pretty clear over the years that I don't give even the tiniest of shits what anyone else feels about my body. I've gone on red carpets in couture as a size 14. I've done sex scenes days after surgery, mottled with scars. I've accepted that my body is an ever changing organism, not a fixed entity- what goes up must come down and vice versa. I smile just as wide no matter my current size because I'm proud of what this body has seen and done and represented. Chronic illness sufferer. Body-shaming vigilante. Sexual assault survivor. Raging hottie," she previously wrote on Instagram

"I refuse to celebrate these bullshit before-and-after pictures. Don't we have infinitely more pressing news to attend to? So much love to all
my web friends who demand that life be more than a daily weigh in, who know their merit has nothing to do with their size, who fight to be seen and heard and accepted."

TAGS/ Lena Dunham , Body , Body Image , Fitness , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again