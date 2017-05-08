Kim Zolciak-Biermann's 4-year-old son Kash Biermann is on the mend.
When the Don't Be Tardy star appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Sunday, she gave fans an update on her son's progress after he was recently hospitalized for dog bite. "He's doing awesome. Thank you for asking. He's doing great. He actually has perfect vision in both eyes, which is all we care about," she told host Andy Cohen. "The rest we can fix."
For those who hadn't heard about Kash's injury, Kim gave a brief summary of what happened. "He was just unfortunately bit by a dog," she said. Despite what happened, "He's an animal lover. Like, I could see him being a vet at some point. That's how much he loves dogs and cats."
Kim didn't reveal the dog owner's identity, nor did she offer further specifics regarding the incident. "I'm not able to discuss it," the Bravo star said. "I've been advised not to at this point."
Late last month, Zolciak and her husband Kroy Biermann rushed their son to the emergency room following the attack. On May 2, she announced their little boy was doing "so amazingly."
"The injuries sustained to his skin are healing up perfectly because of his amazing doctors, nurses, modern medicine, my homeopathic treatments his will and his positive attitude," the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star wrote on Instagram. Noting that Kash "will have no physical problems once he is fully healed," Kim said she and her husband "are confident his mental and emotional state is healing back to its original state as well. He is just truly amazing."
Later in the interview, the 38-year-old mother of six admitted she's open to having more children one day. "I sometimes get that itch," Kim said. Referencing her husband's vasectomy, she reminded Andy, "We fixed that but we could always reverse real fast or do another option."
