Kim Zolciak-Biermann's 4-year-old son Kash Biermann is on the mend.

When the Don't Be Tardy star appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Sunday, she gave fans an update on her son's progress after he was recently hospitalized for dog bite. "He's doing awesome. Thank you for asking. He's doing great. He actually has perfect vision in both eyes, which is all we care about," she told host Andy Cohen. "The rest we can fix."

For those who hadn't heard about Kash's injury, Kim gave a brief summary of what happened. "He was just unfortunately bit by a dog," she said. Despite what happened, "He's an animal lover. Like, I could see him being a vet at some point. That's how much he loves dogs and cats."