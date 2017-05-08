Prepare yourselves for Jennifer Morrison's Once Upon a Time swan song. The actress took to Instagram to announce she is leaving the ABC fairy tale drama after season six.

"As I reached the end of my 6 year contract on Once Upon a Time, I was faced with a significant decision. ABC, Eddy Kitsis, and Adam Horowitz very generously invited me to continue as a series regular. After very careful consideration, I have decided that creatively and personally, it is time for me to move on," she wrote on Instagram. "Emma Swan is one my favorite characters that I have ever played. My 6 years on Once Upon a Time has changed my life in the most beautiful ways. I am absolutely blown away by the passion and commitment of the Oncer fans. I am so honored to have been a central part of such a special show."