After years of media speculation over the whereabouts of Richard Simmons, he reportedly is speaking up for himself—with a lawsuit.

As a source told NBC News, the 68-year-old fitness guru reportedly has plans to file a multi-complaint lawsuit on Monday for invasion of privacy and defamation against three currently unnamed tabloids for recent "unflattering" and "hurtful" reports.

The location of Simmons, who has not made a public appearance in three years, has been a subject of concern and national contemplation recently as unfounded theories swirled that he was secretly transitioning, ill or being held hostage by his housekeeper.

"That's just very silly,'' he told Today's Savannah Guthrie in March 2016, refuting all of the claims. "Teresa Reveles has been with me for 30 years. It's almost like we're a married couple."