Chris Weeks/WireImage
After years of media speculation over the whereabouts of Richard Simmons, he reportedly is speaking up for himself—with a lawsuit.
As a source told NBC News, the 68-year-old fitness guru reportedly has plans to file a multi-complaint lawsuit on Monday for invasion of privacy and defamation against three currently unnamed tabloids for recent "unflattering" and "hurtful" reports.
The location of Simmons, who has not made a public appearance in three years, has been a subject of concern and national contemplation recently as unfounded theories swirled that he was secretly transitioning, ill or being held hostage by his housekeeper.
"That's just very silly,'' he told Today's Savannah Guthrie in March 2016, refuting all of the claims. "Teresa Reveles has been with me for 30 years. It's almost like we're a married couple."
Instead of all the wild public hypotheses, Simmons simply wanted personal time.
"I just sort of wanted to be a little bit of a loner for a little while,'' he told Guthrie. "You know, I had hurt my knee, and I had some problems with it, and then the other knee started giving me trouble because I've taught like thousands and thousands of classes, and you know right now I just want to sort of take care of me."
Meanwhile, the questions and concern did not cease and a podcast called Missing Richard Simmons aired to explore his whereabouts. However, following a welfare check from the Los Angeles police department that found him of "sound mind," the podcast resulted in a uneventful finale.
"Most people want that last bow—not everybody," Simmons' manager, Michael Catalano, told the podcast's host, Dan Taberski, of his client in the final episode. "He's earned it. This is his story. He has, certainly, the right to write the ending."
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)