Early Monday morning, the One Direction singer released the music video for "Sign of the Times," the debut single from his solo album (out Friday). He's the sole person to appear in the clip, which shows the singer-songwriter taking flight—and, at one point, even walking on water.
The 23-year-old musician filmed the music video in Scotland in early April. Paparazzi photos showed Styles suspended from a helicopter, but the cables holding him were digitally erased.
Styles discussed the song in an interview with Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio last month. "I think Sign of the Times,' just in terms of honesty, is a good representation of the album, but I don't know if it all sounds exactly like it," he said. "I think there's a lot of different little bits on there." Styles revealed that he recorded most of the new material in Jamaica, and added that his self-titled album has a '70s rock vibe. "I wanted to write something honest and something that I wanted to listen to," he explained. "I think it's impossible to not be influenced by stuff that you grow up listening to—stuff that my parents played and stuff that I still listen to now."
Tickets for Styles' world tour went on sale Friday and sold out in under two minutes.
