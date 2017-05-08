"Thank you to Netflix. Where would we be without Netflix? Like, literally!" McLaughlin said as the entire arena laughed. "When you're having a bad day, what do you do when you go home?"

"Also, where would we be without our parents?" Matarazzo said. "Because we would not be here—quite literally. I mean, thank you to them. They're all so supportive. I love my whole family, my friends. Thank you guys so much. I love you! I love my parents and my whole family."

Schnapp was the last to speak and made sure to thank the viewers who had made Stranger Things such a phenomenon. "Without you guys, we wouldn't be here right now, standing here today," Schnapp said. "So thank you for all the support and love you've given us. We love you!"

