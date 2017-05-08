After charming A-listers throughout the winter award season, Millie BobbyBrown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Finn Wolfhard stole the show yet again Sunday night at The Shrine Auditorium in L.A. Throughout the night, the young stars managed to meet stars like Cara Delevingne, Josh Gad, Hugh Jackman and Emma Watson. Stranger Things won two of its four nominations: Show of the Year and Best Actor in a Show (Brown).
Brown, who was the first to collect an award, burst into tears as she delivered her acceptance speech. "First of all, I want to thank everyone who voted, and especially MTV. I'd like to thank Netflix, Ian Paterson and Dan Cohen. I want to thank the cast and crew for being my second family. You guys, I love you. I want to thank my family. Paige, Charlie, Ava: You give me light every day and I love you guys. My mom and dad for being so supportive." After thanking her publicists, her manager and her agents, Brown gave props to director Shawn Levy and series creators MattDuffer and Ross Duffer. "I want to thank the Duffer brothers. They've created a badass, female character that I've got the honor to play. Thank you guys so much. I love you."
After walking offstage, Brown snapped a photo with Baywatch's Alexandra Daddario and ZacEfron. "Always fan boy out too much 11's around," Efron wrote on Instagram. "Great to run into the #StrangerThings crew—even BETTER—handing @milliebobbybrown her [Golden Popcorn]."
Later in the show, the younger cast members—joined by co-stars Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and Shannon Purser—appeared onstage to accept the Show of the Year award; the cast of Netflix's latest hit series 13 Reasons Why presented the actors with the honor. "We want to thank everyone so much," Brown said onstage. "I would like to thank you guys for awarding us Best Show of the Year." Acknowledging how "crazy" the momentous win was, Wolfhard said, "I guess I want to thank the Duffer brothers for creating this show and writing this show and creating this show out of nothing, or else none of us would be here. So, thank you to them. And to Shawn Levy, our director and amazing producer—you've taught us so much. And Dan Cohen and Ian Paterson and everyone, they treated us like true collaborators—not just little kids."
"Thank you to Netflix. Where would we be without Netflix? Like, literally!" McLaughlin said as the entire arena laughed. "When you're having a bad day, what do you do when you go home?"
"Also, where would we be without our parents?" Matarazzo said. "Because we would not be here—quite literally. I mean, thank you to them. They're all so supportive. I love my whole family, my friends. Thank you guys so much. I love you! I love my parents and my whole family."
Schnapp was the last to speak and made sure to thank the viewers who had made Stranger Things such a phenomenon. "Without you guys, we wouldn't be here right now, standing here today," Schnapp said. "So thank you for all the support and love you've given us. We love you!"
And celebrities loved them. See which other famous faces befriended the young cast:
Kevin Mazur\/WireImage
Emma Watson & Hugh Jackman
Millie Bobby Brown (winner of Best Actor in a Show) meets Watson (winner of Best Actor in a Movie) as Jackman (winner of Best Duo) looks on.
Kevin Mazur\/WireImage
Ansel Elgort
The Baby Driver star hangs with Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and Finn Wolfhard inside the Shrine Auditorium.
Kevin Mazur\/WireImage
Alexandra Daddario & Zac Efron
According to Efron's Instagram, he turns into a "fan boy" whenever Brown is around.
Kevin Mazur\/WireImage
Steve Aoki
The DJ tries to upstage Gaten Matarazzo, Wolfhard, McLaughlin and Schnapp on the red carpet.
Kevin Mazur\/WireImage
Paris Jackson & Cara Delevingne
Meet the newest "It Girls" in Hollywood.
Kevin Mazur\/WireImage
Josh Gad
In an Instagram caption, Gad says the young stars are "literally the only group of people that legit made me starstruck."
Frazer Harrison\/MTV1617\/Getty Images
Camila Cabello
The 20-year-old "Hey Ma" performer fits right in with the young cast.
noahschnapp \/ Instagram
Rebel Wilson
"If it was 1985," Schnapp writes on Instagram, "this would be in my photo album called 'Special Memories.'"
Kevin Mazur\/WireImage
Noah Cyrus
The "Stay Together" singer makes new friends before her performance.
Article continues below
Todd Williamson\/Getty Images
Dylan Minnette & Katherine Langford
The stars of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why celebrate Brown's double wins at the Netflix FYSEE kick-off event.
therealcalebmclaughlin \/ Instagram\r\n
Mike Colter
"Luke Cage is AWESOME," McLaughlin writes on Instagram.
Todd Williamson\/Getty Images
Debby Ryan
The Jessie star congratulates Brown on her success at theNetflix FYSEE kick-off event.
