Nice to see you, Barb!

Turns out the Stranger Things character is alive and well, as we discovered thanks to the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

After Allison Williams tapped three times on a teacup and sent host Adam DeVine to Get Out's The Sunken Place, the comedian went a little too far and landed in the Upside Down, where Barb was lounging unexpectedly.

"I've been here since the '80s!" she quipped. Fortunately, she wasn't slayed by the Demogorgon—she was being seduced!