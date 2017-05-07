What a difference 15 years makes...

Vin Diesel made sure to remember his friends, especially late actor Paul Walker (who died in a car crash in 2013), when he and his co-stars Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster and Tyrese Gibson accepted the Generation Award for the Fast and the Furious film franchise at the MTV Movie & TV Awards tonight.

During the acceptance speech, Diesel said, "In 2002, I was standing on this stage, and MTV had given Paul Walker and I an award for Best Duo. And now, 15 years later, I'm with my whole family, and you're giving us the Generation Award."