Finally, it's a bold choice. You go, Chrissy, for choosing something different. It's the MTV Movie and TV Awards, after all—you're suppose to wear something unexpected or even kind of crazy . Have doubts about wearing latex or PVC? The actress proves confidence (and perhaps a lot of baby powder) is key.

We've all seen the latex look before—on Kim Kardashian , Miley Cyrus , Nicki Minaj , the list goes on—and it's typically worn with a simple function, to enhance curves. But the macro and micro-pleats on Chrissy's dress give it a more high-fashion feel. The dimension and design details elevate and capture the eye's attention.

Now, this look could've gone a few different ways: If a softer fabric was used, like satin or cotton, the dress could've looked too juvenile and dainty. Using an industrial material gives it an inherent edge. The darker hue, too, also matures the overall look.

While we typically see PVC or latex-looking material with more body-hugging pieces, Chrissy wore a dark red, baby-doll dress with pleated cap sleeves and an A-line silhouette. She paired the unexpected frock with black flats and minimal jewelry.

The This Is Us actress is the latest star to rock the rubbery looking material on the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards red carpet, proving you don't have to a superhero or wait ‘til Halloween to wear plastic.

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?

Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?

Do you want to go to the German edition?

Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?

Do you want to go to the French edition?

Nós especializamos nosso site para sua região! Você gostaria de ir para E! Online Brasil?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Brazilian edition?

¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?

✕