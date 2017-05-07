She stole our hearts on Stranger Things, so it's no wonder Millie Bobby Brown did it again at the MTV Movie & TV Awards when she accepted the award for Best Actor in a Show.

Earlier tonight, the Brit broke down in tears when she accepted the big award, making sure to give thanks to many including the close-knit cast, the writers and her family for the honor of playing 11 in the sci-fi drama that took the country by storm.

The 13-year-old said, "First of all I want to thank everyone that voted and especially MTV...I want to think the cast and crew for being my second family. I love you."