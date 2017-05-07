She stole our hearts on Stranger Things, so it's no wonder Millie Bobby Brown did it again at the MTV Movie & TV Awards when she accepted the award for Best Actor in a Show.
Earlier tonight, the Brit broke down in tears when she accepted the big award, making sure to give thanks to many including the close-knit cast, the writers and her family for the honor of playing 11 in the sci-fi drama that took the country by storm.
The 13-year-old said, "First of all I want to thank everyone that voted and especially MTV...I want to think the cast and crew for being my second family. I love you."
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The "It" girl then began to get teary when she thanked her support system. "I want to thank my family...you give me light every day. My Mom and Dad for being so supportive."
The humble star also made sure to thank Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, the two brothers who created the show, saying, "They've created a bad-ass, female character that I've got the honor to play. Thank you guys so much. I love you"
We loved her speech and that's not the only thing about her that we were digging. Millie Bobby's white cowboy boots were the bad-ass touch to her chic white mini dress. Slay, girl, slay!
Stranger Things season two debuts Tuesday, Oct. 31 on Netflix.