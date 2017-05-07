Did Reese Witherspoon Just Announce Big Little Lies Season 2?

If you're like us, you couldn't help but gasp "holy s--t!" when you saw Reese Witherspoon's latest Instagram post.

The actress shared a photo with her fellow Big Little Lies co-stars Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern on Sunday night, and while a photo of the three of them isn't all that surprising, the caption is what's been causing such a ruckus among the show's fans.

"Spending #SundayFunday with these ladies ... working on some new lies," Witherspoon wrote beside three monkeys symbolizing "see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil."

At first glance, it would appear Witherspoon was officially confirming a second season, but before you start getting all worked up, we have some bad news.

E! News is told the photo has nothing to do with a follow-up season. Rather, the three actresses were simply doing a photo shoot together.

Don't get mad at Witherspoon, though! She hasn't been alone in teasing a second season.

Just last month, Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty revealed producers had approached her about writing a follow-up.

"I have started to think about ways this could continue," Moriarty said. "The producers have asked me to see if I can come up with some ideas. I wouldn't write a new book but perhaps a new story and then we'll see what happens."

"I'm absolutely open to it because, once I started thinking, it was too much fun to see what I could do and to see these characters again," the author continued. "And there's definitely places you can go."

Well, we have our own feelings about a second season, but how are you feeling about it? Sound off in the comments below!

