Did Reese Witherspoon Just Announce Big Little Lies Season 2?

If you're like us, you couldn't help but gasp "holy s--t!" when you saw Reese Witherspoon's latest Instagram post.

The actress shared a photo with her fellow Big Little Lies co-stars Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern on Sunday night, and while a photo of the three of them isn't all that surprising, the caption is what's been causing such a ruckus among the show's fans.

"Spending #SundayFunday with these ladies ... working on some new lies," Witherspoon wrote beside three monkeys symbolizing "see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil."