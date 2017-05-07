This year's MTV Movie & TV Awards "Best Kiss" acceptance speech came with a major message.

The annual award was granted this year to Moonlight's Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome, who portrayed two African American teenagers in the Oscar-winning film and shared a secret kiss on the beach.

"It is OK for us young performers, especially us minority performers, to step out the box...and do whatever it takes to tell the story and do whatever it takes to make a change," Jerome said at the podium as he accepted the golden popcorn alongside his co-star.