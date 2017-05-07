The Pretty Little Liars star has definitely earned those stripes.

Shay Mitchell came to slay tonight at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards in a tiger-striped gown complete with cleavage and waist-baring cutouts. (Me-OW!)

Now, this isn't the first time we've seen nods to our animal friends on an award show red carpet (remember Zendaya's parrot-clad Dolce & Gabbana Met Gala look? Or what about Nicole Kidman's Alexander McQueen ACM Awards look, which donned owls, goats, dogs, the list goes on?), so what gives?

From birds to foxes, animal embroidered (and printed) clothing was notable on the 2017 runways, with various designers giving a nod to feathered and furry creatures. As a result, it's starting to trickle down onto your most beloved red carpets.