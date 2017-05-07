Shay Mitchell Just Wore the Wildest Red Carpet Look to the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017

Shay Mitchell, 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

The Pretty Little Liars star has definitely earned those stripes.

Shay Mitchell came to slay tonight at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards in a tiger-striped gown complete with cleavage and waist-baring cutouts. (Me-OW!)

Now, this isn't the first time we've seen nods to our animal friends on an award show red carpet (remember Zendaya's parrot-clad Dolce & Gabbana Met Gala look? Or what about Nicole Kidman's Alexander McQueen ACM Awards look, which donned owls, goats, dogs, the list goes on?), so what gives?

From birds to foxes, animal embroidered (and printed) clothing was notable on the 2017 runways, with various designers giving a nod to feathered and furry creatures. As a result, it's starting to trickle down onto your most beloved red carpets.

Jasmine Sanders, 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Jasmine Sanders a.k.a. Golden Barbie also joined Shay in paying tribute to the another one of the jungle's most fearless animals: the lion. Her beaded mini and black thigh-high boot combo is commanding major attention in the best way possible. 

So, are you a fan of this wild, new trend or what?

We're super into it.

