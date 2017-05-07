Emma Watson just made history and to say she feels incredibly honored is an understatement.

The Beauty and the Beast actress accepted the Best Actor in a Movie award at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which happens to be the first-ever genderless acting award to be presented in the history of awards shows.

Watson—a feminist who has spent a lot of her time promoting gender equality—made sure to thank MTV for taking such a giant step forward.

"I feel I have to say something about the award itself," she began. "The first acting award in history that doesn't separate nominees based on their sex says something about how we perceive the human experience. MTV's move to create a genderless award for acting will mean something different to everyone. But to me, it indicates that acting is about the ability to put yourself in someone else's shoes. And that doesn't need to be separated into two different categories."