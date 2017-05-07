Emma Watson just made history and to say she feels incredibly honored is an understatement.
The Beauty and the Beast actress accepted the Best Actor in a Movie award at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which happens to be the first-ever genderless acting award to be presented in the history of awards shows.
Watson—a feminist who has spent a lot of her time promoting gender equality—made sure to thank MTV for taking such a giant step forward.
"I feel I have to say something about the award itself," she began. "The first acting award in history that doesn't separate nominees based on their sex says something about how we perceive the human experience. MTV's move to create a genderless award for acting will mean something different to everyone. But to me, it indicates that acting is about the ability to put yourself in someone else's shoes. And that doesn't need to be separated into two different categories."
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
She continued, "Empathy and the ability to use your imagination should have no limits. This is very meaningful to me—both to be winning the award and to be receiving it from you...in such an inclusive, patient and loving way. Thank you so much."
After joking about her singing performance in Beauty and the Beast and noting that it "was pretty terrifying," she explained why she felt she won the award due to her portrayal of Belle.
"[Belle's] curiosity and passion for knowledge and her desire for more in life were ground for alienation," Watson explained. "I loved playing someone who didn't listen to any of that. I'm so proud to be part of a film that celebrates diversity, literacy, inclusion, joy, and love the way that this one does."
She concluded by thanking everyone involved in the film and everyone who voted for her.
"I want to thank every single person who voted for me. Thank you so much," she said. "Lastly I want to thank anyone and everyone who had anything to do with giving me this opportunity. And, accompanying me on the journey. You know who you are. I can't thank you enough."