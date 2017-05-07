As it all became too much for Kandi and Porsha alike, the proceedings devolved into the can't-look-away chaos we'd been promised since the preview for this reunion first broke. As Kandi retreated to a restroom with Shamea, Cynthia Bailey and Sheree Whitfield, where she demanded host Andy Cohen's unfiltered thoughts on what just went down ("I'm shocked," he said), Porsha went off in search of her sister Lauren for support. And where was Phaedra? Getting her fixed. If she was sweating, it certainly didn't show.

When the ladies made their way back to the couches, it was clear Phaedra wasn't prepared to fully own her part in anything. Also clear? That until Porsha finally stopped protecting her at the reunion, Phaedra had no intention of stopping the way this criminal accusation she'd just made up as it escalated. Keep in mind how many chances she had throughout the season: The dinner in Hawaii, the restoration service, literally any other day she'd been alive.

"I just want to know when you were going to stop the all the madness," Porsha asked Phaedra pointblank. She was met with crickets.