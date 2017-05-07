Vanessa Grimaldi and Nick Viall had quite the action-packed date night when they braved the rain to get to the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards tonight.
Not even the pouring rain could stop these two newly engaged stars from spending some time together all dolled up at the wild and wacky awards show!
The couple looked so in love when they rocked some casual but sexy ensembles to hit MTV's soaking wet red carpet. Vanessa opted for a black dress and strappy sandals, while her main main looked too cool in black jeans, black sneaks and a colorful plaid shirt.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Yesterday, E! News caught up with Vanessa at GBK Production's Pre-MTV Movie & TV Awards event at the LUXE Hotel and the reality star had a lot to say about life, love and Los Angeles!
The Canadian beauty dished about sexy at-home date nights with her fiancé (which tonight definitely wasn't), as well as her big decision to leave her hometown of Montreal, Canada to be with the 36-year-old.
The special education teacher said that finding a "middle ground" with her husband-to-be, who lives in L.A., about where the international couple should live was important.
"I was and my family was very supportive of the idea of moving. I'm still bringing and carrying on my work from home with me. I'm still planning on teaching. I'm still planning on being part of that life that I had in Montreal," she said. "It was a decision we both made together and we're both very happy about that decision. Both of our families are very happy that we're together and we're starting our life together."