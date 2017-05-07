Vanessa Grimaldi and Nick Viall had quite the action-packed date night when they braved the rain to get to the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards tonight.

Not even the pouring rain could stop these two newly engaged stars from spending some time together all dolled up at the wild and wacky awards show!

The couple looked so in love when they rocked some casual but sexy ensembles to hit MTV's soaking wet red carpet. Vanessa opted for a black dress and strappy sandals, while her main main looked too cool in black jeans, black sneaks and a colorful plaid shirt.