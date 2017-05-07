Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Adam DeVine stole the show at the MTV Movie & TV Awards—and it just started.
The annual award ceremony opened to a full-fledged scene of Beauty and the Beast, MTV style. DeVine, tonight's host, played the part of the Beast as he staged a modern version of Be Our Guest, complete with cameo appearances from the night's nominees like Get Out's Lil Rel Howery, Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown, This Is Us' Chrissy Metz and, of course, Beauty and the Beast's Josh Gad.
Soon, Hailee Steinfeld made her way to the stage conveniently dressed in Belle's ball gown, garnering a wide grin from the real Belle in the audience, Emma Watson. Meanwhile, Rebel Wilson serenaded the audience as Mrs. Potts—teapot and all.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
As a spoof of the movie, things went a touch awry when the stage engulfed in flames. That didn't stop DeVine's grand finale as he swung from a chandelier to safety. "[James] Corden would do it! It's the last verse," he quipped before flying through the air.
"That could not have gone better!" he said as the chandelier came crashing down.
Well, that's definitely one way to light up the show.
Adam Devine's Got Big Shoes to Fill Hosting the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards: The Five Most Insane Host Moments of All Time
Now that the ceremony has officially kicked off, we just have to wait and see who will take home a coveted golden popcorn at this year's ceremony—the first in its history to combine movies and television and to ditch categories organized by male and female nominees. Instead, men and women are nominated together in the same categories.
Beauty and the Beast's nominees Watson and Dan Stevens are up for "Best Kiss" while Watson won "Best Actor in a Movie." Meanwhile, the blockbuster hit's Gad and Luke Evans are up for "Best Duo" and the film itself landed its fourth nod for "Movie of the Year."
Jordan Peele's directorial debut, Get Out, was honored with the most nominations of any project this year with six, including "Movie of the Year," "Best Actor in a Movie," "Best Villain," "Best Comedic Performance," "Best Duo," and "Best Fight Against the System."
While we still have to stay tuned to see who else will go home a winner, DeVine can pat himself on the back for a job well done.