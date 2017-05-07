Adam DeVine stole the show at the MTV Movie & TV Awards—and it just started.

The annual award ceremony opened to a full-fledged scene of Beauty and the Beast, MTV style. DeVine, tonight's host, played the part of the Beast as he staged a modern version of Be Our Guest, complete with cameo appearances from the night's nominees like Get Out's Lil Rel Howery, Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown, This Is Us' Chrissy Metz and, of course, Beauty and the Beast's Josh Gad.

Soon, Hailee Steinfeld made her way to the stage conveniently dressed in Belle's ball gown, garnering a wide grin from the real Belle in the audience, Emma Watson. Meanwhile, Rebel Wilson serenaded the audience as Mrs. Potts—teapot and all.