Farrah Abraham dropped jaws at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards tonight...and not in the best way.

The Teen Mom reality star donned a Bollywood-inspired ensemble to the show Sunday night, wearing a three-piece gold and pink outfit that she accessorized with a matching headpiece and a bindi on her forehead.

Almost immediately, people started taking to Twitter to comment on the cultural insensitivity of the Indian-themed outfit—especially the use of the bindi, which is ancient tradition in Hinduism and has religious significance.