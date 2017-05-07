Farrah Abraham dropped jaws at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards tonight...and not in the best way.
The Teen Mom reality star donned a Bollywood-inspired ensemble to the show Sunday night, wearing a three-piece gold and pink outfit that she accessorized with a matching headpiece and a bindi on her forehead.
Almost immediately, people started taking to Twitter to comment on the cultural insensitivity of the Indian-themed outfit—especially the use of the bindi, which is ancient tradition in Hinduism and has religious significance.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
However, Abraham spoke to TooFab and revealed she wasn't worried "at all" about the internet's cultural appropriation backlash and criticism.
In fact, she told the website she wanted to "bring culture" to the red carpet. "I think this will inspire others to embrace new cultures and have good experiences," she added.
She also noted that the look made her feel "freaking amazing, Bollywood and sexy!"
Just to put things in perspective, Selena Golmez wore a bindi on her head for the 2013 MTV Movie Awards and was immediately asked to apologize by the Universal Society of Hinduism.
"It is an auspicious religious and spiritual symbol," the society told E! News in a statement at the time. "It is not meant to be thrown around loosely for seductive effects or as a fashion accessory aiming at mercantile greed."
The statement continued, "Selena should apologize and then she should get acquainted with the basics of world religions."