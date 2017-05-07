Worst Dressed at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017: Holland Roden, Shannon Purser & More!

This is one unique red carpet.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards is arguably the most 'lax of all award shows—especially when it comes to the wardrobe.

It's the perfect opportunity for stars to try a new silhouette, a new color...a new look altogether. Which also leaves room for major error. Hence the existence of the worst dressed list.

And with that, we begin.

We hate to do this to you Barb, however Stranger Things (and now Riverdale)'s Shannon Purser threw a pair of metallic heels on an already overwhelming neon, rainbow-patterned outfit making it a miss at tonight's show.

Teen Wolf's Holland Roden had a similar red carpet situation. Between the fringe, sequins, feathers and sheer fabric, it's all a bit much. All that aside, you have to admit she looks damn good in that steely grey.

Keep scrolling for the full list.

Holland Roden, 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards, Arrivals

David Crotty\/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Holland Roden

These are the worst dressed stars from the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The Teen Wolf star's ensemble has way too many moving parts. Between the sheer fabric, sequins, feathers and fringe...it's all just a bit much.

Shannon Purser

We love Barb as much as the next person, but that psychedelic, neon, rainbow-patterned dress and metallic shoe combo is way too overpowering for any red carpet.

Josh Gad, 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison\/Getty Images

Josh Gad

His shoe, blazer and jeans choice was a win...but that added blue shirt took the look to an over-the-top level.

Molly Tarlov, 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison\/Getty Images

Molly Tarlov

Loving the Awkward actresses hair, shoes and hoops, but the vintage-inspired babydoll dress doesn't really match the rest of the look.

Alexandra Daddario, 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards

Kevin Mazur\/WireImage

Alexandra Daddario

We can't wait to see the star in Baywatch, however those front ruffles and pleats then additional lace moments on the skirt don't play nice. Had the gown been a solid color, we may have reconsidered.

Jillian Rose Reed, 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez\/Getty Images

Jillian Rose Reed

Again, it's a matter of the outfit doing too much. The all-over palm print is overpowering the star's amazing smoky makeup. 

Carly Aquilino, 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards, Arrivals

Matt Winkelmeyer\/Getty Images

Carly Aquilino

The Girl Code host matched the wrong silhouette to the wrong shoes. But look at her hair! (Insert heart eyes emoji.)

Shelley Hennig, 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards

Frazer Harrison\/Getty Images

Shelley Hennig

The model and actress' look definitely wore her tonight. Though we love a good statement sleeve moment, this embellished number just didn't do it for us.

Chanel West Coast, 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards

Matt Winkelmeyer\/Getty Images

Chanel West Coast

All this glitz is, unfortunately, not glamour tonight. The iridescent sequins and floral embellishments don't mesh well.

Agree? Disagree?

We want to hear about it.

