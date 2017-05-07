Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
This is one unique red carpet.
The MTV Movie & TV Awards is arguably the most 'lax of all award shows—especially when it comes to the wardrobe.
It's the perfect opportunity for stars to try a new silhouette, a new color...a new look altogether. Which also leaves room for major error. Hence the existence of the worst dressed list.
And with that, we begin.
We hate to do this to you Barb, however Stranger Things (and now Riverdale)'s Shannon Purser threw a pair of metallic heels on an already overwhelming neon, rainbow-patterned outfit making it a miss at tonight's show.
Teen Wolf's Holland Roden had a similar red carpet situation. Between the fringe, sequins, feathers and sheer fabric, it's all a bit much. All that aside, you have to admit she looks damn good in that steely grey.
David Crotty\/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
The Teen Wolf star's ensemble has way too many moving parts. Between the sheer fabric, sequins, feathers and fringe...it's all just a bit much.
Frazer Harrison\/Getty Images
We love Barb as much as the next person, but that psychedelic, neon, rainbow-patterned dress and metallic shoe combo is way too overpowering for any red carpet.
Frazer Harrison\/Getty Images
His shoe, blazer and jeans choice was a win...but that added blue shirt took the look to an over-the-top level.
Frazer Harrison\/Getty Images
Loving the Awkward actresses hair, shoes and hoops, but the vintage-inspired babydoll dress doesn't really match the rest of the look.
Kevin Mazur\/WireImage
We can't wait to see the star in Baywatch, however those front ruffles and pleats then additional lace moments on the skirt don't play nice. Had the gown been a solid color, we may have reconsidered.
Alberto E. Rodriguez\/Getty Images
Again, it's a matter of the outfit doing too much. The all-over palm print is overpowering the star's amazing smoky makeup.
Matt Winkelmeyer\/Getty Images
The Girl Code host matched the wrong silhouette to the wrong shoes. But look at her hair! (Insert heart eyes emoji.)
Frazer Harrison\/Getty Images
The model and actress' look definitely wore her tonight. Though we love a good statement sleeve moment, this embellished number just didn't do it for us.
Matt Winkelmeyer\/Getty Images
All this glitz is, unfortunately, not glamour tonight. The iridescent sequins and floral embellishments don't mesh well.
