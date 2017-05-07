This is one unique red carpet.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards is arguably the most 'lax of all award shows—especially when it comes to the wardrobe.

It's the perfect opportunity for stars to try a new silhouette, a new color...a new look altogether. Which also leaves room for major error. Hence the existence of the worst dressed list.

And with that, we begin.

We hate to do this to you Barb, however Stranger Things (and now Riverdale)'s Shannon Purser threw a pair of metallic heels on an already overwhelming neon, rainbow-patterned outfit making it a miss at tonight's show.