Expect the unexpected at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards—especially when it comes to red carpet fashion.

Sure, it's a more casual affair, but that doesn't stop stars from showing up in thought-provoking, risqué or sometimes even wacky ensembles. It's an eclectic mix of mini dresses, denim and fringe details. That's what makes this award show so fun to watch! Which celeb deserves a golden popcorn of their own just for looking so darn good? Check out our Best Dressed list here.