Expect the unexpected at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards—especially when it comes to red carpet fashion.
Sure, it's a more casual affair, but that doesn't stop stars from showing up in thought-provoking, risqué or sometimes even wacky ensembles. It's an eclectic mix of mini dresses, denim and fringe details. That's what makes this award show so fun to watch! Which celeb deserves a golden popcorn of their own just for looking so darn good? Check out our Best Dressed list here.
Zendaya looked liked a throwback beauty queen, in a Zuhair Murad Couture dress that was both modern and vintage looking. Sure, it was see-through and featured a plunging neckline, as so many naked dresses today do, but the olive-green hue, sleeves and floral details brought it back to a glam era.
Another standout to hit the red carpet (before it started hailing), Hailee Steinfeld flaunted her curves in a lilac mini with side-baring cutouts. The Pitch Perfect 3 star wore her hair slick straight and complemented the pastel color of her dress with metallic sandals.
For more stars who made our list, keep scrolling.
The Black-ish star takes color-blocking to a whole new level in a Rosie Assoulin dress and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
Two words: Dang, Cara!
The embellishments! The netting! The exposed shoulders! There's nothing extra about this look—it's intricate and detailed in the best way possible.
Superwoman has got legs for days! We are loving the fringe and lace detailing at the bottom of this menswear-inspired look.
We love the two-tone color combo on the Girls actress' sequined number.
Too much going on? Not in this case! The Black-ish star is one of the few celebs at the award show who can pull off contrasting high-fashion looks with seamless execution.
The Fargo actress was spring perfection in a muted blue midi with mini fringe and a plunging neckline.
The Insecure actress brought the class in a leather midi-dress with pleated details.
Even in the rain, the Pitch Perfect 3 actress is ready for warmer temps in a cutout lilac mini with embellishments.
In a sea of mini-dresses, the "Make Me (Cry)" singer makes the PJ-inspired trend look comfortable and edgy.
The singer nails the athletic trend, with a cropped sweater and high-waisted trousers. The slits at the hem create the perfect flare illusion.
The actress, best known for her role as Rue in The Hunger Games, looks all grown up in a mini-striped ensemble with exaggerated pockets. Her unexpected lip color and red sandals make for an interesting combo.
The actress and singer was a modern-day '50s bombshell, in a see-through, olive-green dress with floral embellishments and a plunging neckline. The side-parted bob was the perfect hairstyle for this look!
See? We told you casual can still be chic.
Which celeb made your best dressed list?