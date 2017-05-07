Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Reenact Spider-Man Kiss on Lip Sync Battle as Zendaya Tackles Bruno Mars
Happy anniversary, Tori Spellingand Dean McDermott!
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and reality star and her husband celebrated 11 years of marriage Sunday. The two share five kids—Liam, 10, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, Finn, 4, and 2-month-old son Beau.
"Sharing this anniversary moment while watching our kiddos play soccer," Tori wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and Dean holding hands while sitting in the bleachers. "Happy 11th anniversary @imdeanmcdermott You are the hottest soccer Dad I know. #loveconquersall #mytruelove."
Tori and Dean have conquered their fair share of drama throughout their relationship.
They started seeing each other while they were married to other people. In 2013, Dean had an affair with a Canadian woman. Tori's reality show True Tori documented her and her husband's attempts to keep their marriage afloat amid personal turmoil, including his past infidelity.
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com - Photos taken with parental consent
Last year, just ahead of their 10th anniversary, Dean proposed to Tori again in Paris, in front of their four oldest kids.
"The four kids and I were so surprised and so happy," Tori said at the time. "It's been a rough few years and this was a perfect family moment for unity and love!"