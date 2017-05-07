Happy anniversary, Tori Spellingand Dean McDermott!

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and reality star and her husband celebrated 11 years of marriage Sunday. The two share five kids—Liam, 10, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, Finn, 4, and 2-month-old son Beau.

"Sharing this anniversary moment while watching our kiddos play soccer," Tori wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and Dean holding hands while sitting in the bleachers. "Happy 11th anniversary @imdeanmcdermott You are the hottest soccer Dad I know. #loveconquersall #mytruelove."