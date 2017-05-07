Did the temperature just rise?!

Just as the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards wrapped its first hour, J Balvin stepped out to deliver Sunday night's most unforgettable performance.

The recording artist was joined by Pitbull and Camila Cabello to bring down the house with their latest hit, "Hey Ma."

J Balvin kicked things off, and suddenly out of nowhere, the former Fifth Harmony songstress descended from the ceiling to deliver her verse. Add in a bunch of flames, Mr. World Wide's signature moves and a group of scantily-clad dancers and one word comes to mind: Hot!