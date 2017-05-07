Did the temperature just rise?!
Just as the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards wrapped its first hour, J Balvin stepped out to deliver Sunday night's most unforgettable performance.
The recording artist was joined by Pitbull and Camila Cabello to bring down the house with their latest hit, "Hey Ma."
J Balvin kicked things off, and suddenly out of nowhere, the former Fifth Harmony songstress descended from the ceiling to deliver her verse. Add in a bunch of flames, Mr. World Wide's signature moves and a group of scantily-clad dancers and one word comes to mind: Hot!
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
We should've expected big things from this fiery trio, as J Balvin dished with E! News exclusively ahead of the performance.
The 31-year-old Colombian was excited about the song's TV debut, "I'm very grateful, this is the first time that I'm going to be at the MTV Movie Awards performing the soundtrack to The Fate of the Furious with Pitbull, Camila Cabello and myself," he said. "I can't believe it, and I'm very grateful. It's another step in my career."
When we asked him if he would watch the award show in the past, he said, "I've always been a big fan, that's why it's so crazy to me right now."
Congrats, you three!