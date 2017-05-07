Adam Devine's Got Big Shoes to Fill Hosting the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards: The Five Most Insane Host Moments of All Time
Former star of Bravo's Shahs of Sunset Lilly Ghalichi is now a Mrs.!
The 34-year-old wed fiancé Dara Mir at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills Saturday.
Friend Mahmoud Sidani posted on his Instagram page a photo of the bride and groom kissing in front of a giant wall of pink and white roses. Lilly wore a strapless white hand-beaded Ryan & Walter Bridal couture ball gown with a sweetheart neckline and a cathedral-length lace veil, while her new husband wore a black tux.
"If I can one day find a love, worth a fraction of the love you both share, I would consider myself lucky. Your happily ever after begins now ♥ I love you both so much!" Mahmoud wrote.
Lilly's bridesmaids wore mismatched blush gowns.
At the reception, the bridge and groom sat in front of the rose wall at a lavish head table adorned with similar bouquets, jeweled accents and sweets.
Lilly and Dara got engaged last August after dating for several months. They met in an odd way—they were neighbors and didn't even know it! She sought approval from her condo's homeowners' association to obtain an additional parking spot for her Ferrari and he was on the board. After exchanging emails, they met in their building's lobby. The meeting was recorded on the complex's security footage.
"We'll forever have literally the exact moment we met in life," Lilly told Bravo's The Daily Dish last year.
Ghalichi was previously engaged to entrepreneur Dhar Mann. In 2014, she announced they had split.