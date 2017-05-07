Former star of Bravo's Shahs of Sunset Lilly Ghalichi is now a Mrs.!

The 34-year-old wed fiancé Dara Mir at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills Saturday.

Friend Mahmoud Sidani posted on his Instagram page a photo of the bride and groom kissing in front of a giant wall of pink and white roses. Lilly wore a strapless white hand-beaded Ryan & Walter Bridal couture ball gown with a sweetheart neckline and a cathedral-length lace veil, while her new husband wore a black tux.

"If I can one day find a love, worth a fraction of the love you both share, I would consider myself lucky. Your happily ever after begins now ♥ I love you both so much!" Mahmoud wrote.