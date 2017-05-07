Lights, camera, 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards!

The red carpet is rolled out in front of Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium, where in no time at all, host Adam Devine will kick things off to honor the best of the best when it comes to film and television.

With so many changes implemented for this year's spectacle, it's hard to tell what exactly pop culture fanatics can expect. But as we've come to learn from MTV, expect the unexpected.

As for performers, we do know Noah Cyrus, Big Sean and J Balvin are all expected to take the stage; plus, appearances from the cast of 13 Reasons Why, Zac Efron and Amy Schumer.