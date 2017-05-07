MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals: See All the Stars' Bold Looks

Hailee Steinfeld, 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards, Arrivals

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017: Red Carpet Arrivals

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Lights, camera, 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The red carpet is rolled out in front of Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium, where in no time at all, host Adam Devine will kick things off to honor the best of the best when it comes to film and television. 

With so many changes implemented for this year's spectacle, it's hard to tell what exactly pop culture fanatics can expect. But as we've come to learn from MTV, expect the unexpected.

As for performers, we do know Noah Cyrus, Big Sean and J Balvin are all expected to take the stage; plus, appearances from the cast of 13 Reasons WhyZac Efron and Amy Schumer

Before cameras begin rolling for what is sure to be a wild ride, we have to kick things off with a star-studded red carpet.

Click through the gallery above to see celebs like Farrah AbrahamJosh Gad and Hailee Steinfeld strut their stuff. 

The 2017 MTV & TV Awards air Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. EST on MTV. 

