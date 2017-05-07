2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards: 5 Moments You Didn't See on TV

There are some things the cameras just miss.
Not to fret—we have all the behind-the-scenes moments this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards broadcast skipped in between Adam DeVine's fiery opening number, doling out golden popcorn statues and star-studded performances.
While commercials rolled, the stars had fun mingling, snapping selfies and getting their groove on. If you had been a fly on the wall, here is what you would have seen:
1. The 13 Reasons Why cast is full of big fans.
Dylan Minnette and Katherine Langford were some of the biggest cheerleaders in the audience Sunday night as they clapped excitedly for Emma Watson when she won for "Best Actor in a Movie." Later, when Moonlight's Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome won for "Best Kiss," Langford stood and tried to rally the people to get up for a standing ovation. "She loves them," an eyewitness noted.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2. There was no shortage of dancing.
Between Tracee Ellis Ross grooving to DJ Khaled's "I'm The One" to Taraji P. Henson dancing in her seat to Khaled's "Put Your Hands Up," it seems the stars weren't shy about busting a move—especially to the rapper's tunes.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
3. There were snacks.
During commercials, a candy tray was passed around and the Stranger Things kids dug in. According to an insider, it was filled with M&Ms, Snickers and Hershey bars.
4. Selfie time!
The ceremony turned out to be the perfect time for stars and fans alike to squeeze in photos with their favorite celebrities. Josh Gad posed for pictures with the Stranger Things kids and Millie Bobby Brown later got a group shot with Cara Delevingne and Paris Jackson. Meanwhile, Teen Mom OG's Farrah Abraham approached DJ Khaled for a quick picture with her and her friend.
5. It's all an illusion.
After DeVine fell on the stage as a part of a Get Out Sunken Place spoof, a clip played while some stage crew members reset the area and the smoke cleared. That's what we call TV magic.
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom