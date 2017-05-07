2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards: 5 Moments You Didn't See on TV

There are some things the cameras just miss.

Not to fret—we have all the behind-the-scenes moments this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards broadcast skipped in between Adam DeVine's fiery opening number, doling out golden popcorn statues and star-studded performances.

While commercials rolled, the stars had fun mingling, snapping selfies and getting their groove on. If you had been a fly on the wall, here is what you would have seen:

1. The 13 Reasons Why cast is full of big fans.

Dylan Minnette and Katherine Langford were some of the biggest cheerleaders in the audience Sunday night as they clapped excitedly for Emma Watson when she won for "Best Actor in a Movie." Later, when Moonlight's Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome won for "Best Kiss," Langford stood and tried to rally the people to get up for a standing ovation. "She loves them," an eyewitness noted.