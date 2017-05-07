Is something going on between Scott Disickand British model Ella Ross?

The two have been spotted out together several times over the past couple of days. They were seen walking in Beverly Hills Thursday. The following afternoon, they were seen having lunch together at Nobu in Malibu. On Friday night, they were photographed leaving the TAO club in Hollywood along with his friend and rapper French Montana. Scott and Ella have not commented.

A source told E! News recently that Scott has been "hanging out with a few girls, but it's very casual," adding, "He's going out less and having people over at his house. French Montana just moved next door to Scott, and they are pretty close and hanging out."