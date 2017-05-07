Is something going on between Scott Disickand British model Ella Ross?
The two have been spotted out together several times over the past couple of days. They were seen walking in Beverly Hills Thursday. The following afternoon, they were seen having lunch together at Nobu in Malibu. On Friday night, they were photographed leaving the TAO club in Hollywood along with his friend and rapper French Montana. Scott and Ella have not commented.
A source told E! News recently that Scott has been "hanging out with a few girls, but it's very casual," adding, "He's going out less and having people over at his house. French Montana just moved next door to Scott, and they are pretty close and hanging out."
MEGA
Scott and Ella were photographed together soon after E! News confirmed his ex Kourtney Kardashian, who broke up with him in 2015 and with whom he shares three kids, has been seeing former boxer Younes Bendjima. Another source told E! News "it's been casual, but they are really getting to know each other and having fun."
"Scott doesn't like Kourtney dating Younes at all," the source added. "He doesn't want to see photos of them or know about it. Kourtney has tried to give Scott a heads up that he might be seeing photos, but Scott can't stand seeing her with someone else, especially Younes."
Another insider close to Scott said the reality star "gets really jealous when he sees or hears about Kourtney with anyone," adding, "He'll always love her, regardless of their status."
