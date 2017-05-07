They can make as many Spider-Man movies they want; no scene will beat that kiss.
So that's probably why Chrissy Teigen and John Legend reenacted the iconic upside-down make-out scene from the original 2002 movie on a special episode of Lip Sync Battle Sunday. The two pulled an old switcheroo—the show co-host donned the red and blue Spidey suit and hung upside down as Peter Parker while her hubby, who made a surprise guest appearance on the show, played the part of Mary-Jane Watson.
"Oh my God! I just wanted to see if it's possible that I live out one of my biggest fantasies," Teigen said on the show.
"Yes, I do my own stunts," she tweeted.
.@ChrissyTeigen & @JohnLegend re-enact a classic Spider-Man moment! See more tonight at 7:30/6:30c on @MTV - followed by the #MTVAwards. pic.twitter.com/VewWi6KyDW— Lip Sync Battle (@SpikeLSB) May 7, 2017
In the episode, Tom Holland, who plays the famous web slinger in the upcoming reboot Spider-Man: Homecoming, and his co-star Zendaya face off against each other.
For one of her performances, the former Disney Channel actress lip-syncs Bruno Mars' 2016 hit "24K Magic."
.@Zendaya drops a verse for the hustlas (hustlas), gangstas (gangstas), and @TomHolland1996 tonight at 7:30/6:30c on @MTV. #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/mBGOr5vwRH— Lip Sync Battle (@SpikeLSB) May 7, 2017
The special episode of Lip Sync Battle airs at 7:30/6:30c on MTV just before the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The show typically airs Thursdays on Spike TV.
Spider-Man: Homecoming is set for release on July 7.