All the Simpson ladies, all the Simpson ladies...

Jessica Simpson brought almost her whole family out to a spring style event she hosted at a Dillard's department store in Waco, Texas, benefiting the local Boys and Girls Clubs.

The 36-year-old singer and fashion designer posed for a special four-generation photo with her daughter Maxwell, 5, her sister Ashlee Simpson Ross, 32, and her 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter Jagger Snow Ross, the siblings' mother Tina Simpson, 57, and her mother Dorothy Drew, 85.