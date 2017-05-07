Kensington Palace had confirmed Meghan and Harry's relationship in November. They have since been spotted together in Toronto, where she lives and films Suits, London, Norway and Jamaica, where they attended his best friend's wedding.

While candid pictures of them together have circulated, fans continue to await their red carpet debut, as they have yet to be photographed together in an official capacity at an official event.

However, Meghan's mere presence at Harry's polo match is enough to fuel mounting speculation that the two will eventually get engaged.

"It comes down to timing," an insider told E! News in March. "Harry is ready to settle down and Meghan feels the same way. They are both in this for the long haul, they've known pretty much from the start. Everything has just fallen into place."