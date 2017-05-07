Nicki Minaj was feeling pretty generous Saturday night.
She had promoted her Twitter contest, in which fans who sent videos of themselves singing her new song "Regret in Your Tears" could win a free trip to meet her at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.
"Well you wanna pay for my tuition?" one person asked.
"Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!" Nicki replied. "Dead serious. Shld I set it up?"
The result? The rapper ended up offering to pay off more than $25,000 of her fans' college tuition, loans and other school costs.
A couple of Twitter users posted photos of their grades transcripts, as she requested.
@NICKIMINAJ I Have a 4.0 I'm In Medical School! ? I Wann Join!! pic.twitter.com/UzHbOJqZ3D— ?Camilla? (@CJhereeee) May 7, 2017
Ok do u need help w/tuition or do u have a full scholarship? https://t.co/q7ewfdNzCs— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
My Apologies For The People Who Are FSKW About Me Saying "Med School" in as Typing Fast so that Nicki could notice me & help me !— ?Camilla? (@CJhereeee) May 7, 2017
NICKI DONT PLAY. ILL GIVE YOU A 4.0 https://t.co/05Z6dMVJ8X— Royalty (@PrinceJauan) May 7, 2017
If u give me a 4.0 then I'll keep my end of the bargain. https://t.co/Esqs9rwfPn— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
@NICKIMINAJ NIC I STARTED OFF COLLEGE W A B A N G & I REALLY NEED HELP PAYING FOR THE NEXT 3 YEARS PLEASE NIC ?? pic.twitter.com/4YFqP1iDgQ— kyle (@KahlDelMinaj) May 7, 2017
How much do u need? https://t.co/bVDuLniheA— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
@NICKIMINAJ sis, this is how much I have left to pay. pic.twitter.com/CQwkQGL26w— //artavion?? (@socialenemy_) May 7, 2017
Send me ur info. I'll pay it https://t.co/NTToY4OSPO— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
Others got pretty specific about their requests.
"1k would be more then enough for my 3 summer classes help me Nic @NICKIMINAJ," one person wrote.
"That's it? I'll send it tmrw. dm me ur bank info babe. Next!" Nicki responded.
1k would be more then enough for my 3 summer classes ??help me Nic @NICKIMINAJ— Cesar (@cesarszn) May 7, 2017
That's it? I'll send it tmrw. dm me ur bank info babe. Next! https://t.co/i4TVmsqDoA— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
@NICKIMINAJ are you able to help me too? 1k for the balance that I owe? ???? pic.twitter.com/aDJ4bJCup8— PedroKenBarbNavy (@mexican_kenbarb) May 7, 2017
Yes I'll pay it. Send ur info https://t.co/6G4QfHyZnl— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
@NICKIMINAJ I have $500 left of my tuition to be paid, single mother raising me and my lil bro.. from Queens, you would help me a lot?— ASH-CA$H. ? (@AshleyLove_x3) May 7, 2017
Got u https://t.co/TMlEx5H5Gk— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
@NICKIMINAJ I only need $1548 to enroll in my school for the next semester ! ? and only 250$ for my books ! ??— Liyah??? (@Liyaahdoll) May 7, 2017
Got ya https://t.co/5wXqgLE7ui— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
@NICKIMINAJ @NICKIMINAJ how about Financial aid ? I owe to go back ? I owe like $700 and something to go back to college I'll dm u proof— VIRTUAL NICKI MINAJ (@OnikaPose) May 7, 2017
May 7, 2017
@NICKIMINAJ I have a balance left of $400 to pay for my online courses books. can you please help me.— mona ? (@Minaj_Jaz) May 7, 2017
Yes. Send me ur info https://t.co/b91Ryungnb— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
Nic please help me I need 350$ for a summer mit program I managed to save the rest working weekends ?? it would relieve sm stress I'm 17 pic.twitter.com/I36Rvp4L69— NICKI FOLLOWS/JAWAD (@Jawad_Minaj) May 7, 2017
Of course https://t.co/TGPfVLpr0O— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
HB, please send me back to college! I just want to succeed in life. I love you @NICKIMINAJ ?? pic.twitter.com/D5o4lMsQmb— ?DASH MINAJ ?? (@hourdrive) May 7, 2017
Ok I'll pay it. Send info https://t.co/xNpkMOSfEt— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
all i need is this $1,800 paid off so i can go back to ohio university this fall. @NICKIMINAJ i will even send you the direct online bill ??— ?DASH MINAJ ?? (@hourdrive) May 7, 2017
Ok fine. I'll pay it if u have proof. https://t.co/Lh8ZUVMCC7— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
Honestly, I just need 6,000 then I'll be straight for college in the fall. ??— Josh Maraj. ?? (@GetChoLife1) May 7, 2017
What is the 6K for? https://t.co/XXfZjUKNeX— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
The 6k would be for my 16 credit classes, room & board, meal plan, technology fee & books that I would need for the classes. ?? https://t.co/InZT6LSxOG— Josh Maraj. ?? (@GetChoLife1) May 7, 2017
Ok. I'll pay it. If u have proof. ?? https://t.co/cWnNGHk3Oe— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
@NICKIMINAJ My cheapest student loan is $2031. pic.twitter.com/J3V72IDZ22— Jordan (@J0rdan0re0) May 7, 2017
I'll pay a cpl of them. Send ur bank info & ur contact https://t.co/vG0nlJwkNZ— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
@NICKIMINAJ please baby I'm the one who got into 6 colleges I will be attending PVAMU and I need help my mom works 2 jobs https://t.co/PJqDtPfYq7— Chrissy (@ItsallaboutNM) May 7, 2017
How much do u need? Would this be ur tuition? https://t.co/bsbdUXKtAC— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
Another person requested "$500 for my summer books and supplies."
"Done. Dm ur info," the rapper said.
$500 for my summer books and supplies @NICKIMINAJ— JacobMinaj?? (@jxcobtrujillo) May 7, 2017
Done. Dm ur bank info https://t.co/u7CxljiilZ— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
@NICKIMINAJ I only owe $700 for my online class. No family support, minimum wage job. It would be a great help Nic ?? please— Lee Minaj? (@_MINAJstan) May 7, 2017
Done. Dm https://t.co/8Fb8laOoyP— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
@NICKIMINAJ if I send you proof of my student loan info would you consider helping me out?— Perfectly Blessed (@ItsMarthaBitch) May 7, 2017
Of course https://t.co/8FS3lv2z0h— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
@NICKIMINAJ Queen help me get back into school I owe 1.5k ???— ?C. Minaj? (@Moonlight_Nerds) May 7, 2017
Send me ur info. https://t.co/z3Shu0JvT0— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
@NICKIMINAJ nic, I'm going to study production in audiovisual media and I need a professional camera can you help me? Here's the proof ?? pic.twitter.com/ZJksCsTQIx— Nicolas (@shadesofnicki) May 7, 2017
Of course. How much is the camera? https://t.co/B2L0dkOrAp— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
"Ok u guys. It's been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left," Nicki wrote. "I'll do some more in a month or 2."
But she did squeeze in one more request.
?@NICKIMINAJ Nicki please all I need is $2000 for a Wacom pro for college and I literally can't afford it and I start in September ????— #THEKINGDOM? (@ThomasJDoran) May 7, 2017
Ok you're the last one for the night. Dm ur info ? https://t.co/89EFndrFZu— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
In April, Chrissy Teigen made headlines when she paid off a woman's beauty school bills.
"I'm really excited for you to live out your passion," the model and Lip Sync Battle star said.