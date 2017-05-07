Shade alert!

Martha Stewart got in between President Donald Trump and Snoop Dogg, or rather portraits of them, at Frieze Art Fair at Randall's Island Park in New York City Saturday.

"Was taking a pic of Trump and Snoop Dogg at Frieze and Martha Stewart walks up like this #america," Twitter user Newlin Tillotson wrote, alongside a photo of Stewart flipping the bird at Trump's portrait and giving a V sign to Snoop's.

Stewart posted on Instagram a photo showing her giving V signs to both men, while promoting her and Snoop's VH1 cooking show Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party and Sunday's 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards. The pic was taken by an executive at Stewart's company Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, who shared a similar photo to the latter on Instagram and said it was a "politically correct" and "so much less interesting" version of another.