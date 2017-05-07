Shade alert!
Martha Stewart got in between President Donald Trump and Snoop Dogg, or rather portraits of them, at Frieze Art Fair at Randall's Island Park in New York City Saturday.
"Was taking a pic of Trump and Snoop Dogg at Frieze and Martha Stewart walks up like this #america," Twitter user Newlin Tillotson wrote, alongside a photo of Stewart flipping the bird at Trump's portrait and giving a V sign to Snoop's.
Stewart posted on Instagram a photo showing her giving V signs to both men, while promoting her and Snoop's VH1 cooking show Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party and Sunday's 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards. The pic was taken by an executive at Stewart's company Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, who shared a similar photo to the latter on Instagram and said it was a "politically correct" and "so much less interesting" version of another.
There is no love lost between Trump and Snoop, who recently released a music video that shows the rapper aiming a toy gun at a clown resembling the U.S. leader. There is also no love lost between the president and Stewart, who had expressed her opposition to Trump's presidential campaign and support of his rival and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
But Stewart and Trump had feuded way back in 2006, over his hit franchise The Apprentice. She had hosted a spinoff, The Apprentice spinoff, The Apprentice: Martha Stewart, which was canceled after one season. Stewart told Newsweek that "Having two 'Apprentices' was unfair to both of them, "but Donald really wanted to stay on." She said there had been an idea for her to fire Trump on the air, which Mark Burnett confirmed, adding: "Thank God that didn't happen."
"It's about time you started taking responsibility for your failed version of The Apprentice," Trump responded to Stewart. "Your performance was terrible in that the show lacked mood, temperament and just about everything else a show needs for success. I knew it would fail as soon as I first saw it—and your low ratings bore me out."
The two appeared to reconcile years later, appearing at the 2014 relaunch for The New York Observer, owned by his son-in-law and now also senior presidential adviser Jared Kushner. And after Trump won the election in November, Stewart appeared to offer an olive branch, telling Chicago Inc., "I sent my congratulations to the Trump family, and I think they have an opportunity—let's see how they do with it. I'm excited."
"Guess what? Things change and you can't be moaning when you can't change what happened," she added. "Go with the flow!"