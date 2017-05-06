Wow that's some scary stuff!

Total Divas star Brie Bella, who is over nine-months-pregnant, had quite the scary situation earlier in the week when she and husband Daniel Bryan had to go in the hospital in Phoenix, AZ., and stay overnight for testing on their unborn daughter. Luckily it turns out that the baby, whom they've already decided to name Birdie, is going to be okay.

After getting the all clear from the docs, the WWE star, whose daughter is six days past her due date, took to Instagram on Saturday to update fans on her current status (which is very much still pregnant) and thank them for their support during the trying times.