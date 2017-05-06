Wow that's some scary stuff!
Total Divas star Brie Bella, who is over nine-months-pregnant, had quite the scary situation earlier in the week when she and husband Daniel Bryan had to go in the hospital in Phoenix, AZ., and stay overnight for testing on their unborn daughter. Luckily it turns out that the baby, whom they've already decided to name Birdie, is going to be okay.
After getting the all clear from the docs, the WWE star, whose daughter is six days past her due date, took to Instagram on Saturday to update fans on her current status (which is very much still pregnant) and thank them for their support during the trying times.
Bella posted a photo of herself looking peaceful on top of a silver medicine ball with the caption, "Oh the things we'll do to naturally induce ourselves lol...I swear I've done ALL of them!! #6dayslate #40weekspregnant And thank you #BellaArmy for all your thoughts and prayers after our little scare at the hospital."
During the ordeal, the WWE beauty took YouTube while in the hospital to share with her fans what was going on, as she was getting ready to leave.
On Friday, the reality star told the camera, "So Bryan and I had quite the scare yesterday. We have actually been in the hospital since yesterday. We are just waiting on an ultra sound but then we should be ready to go home."
The very tired expectant mother added: "There was some issues with Birdie's breathing. They had to track her all through the night."
Luckily, Brie assured fans that things were okay with the little one. "Everything is good with her," said the star.
As for ETA of the late-coming baby girl, Brie said she hoped that the stork would pay her a visit this weekend, but added, "She's still not here. I definitely have a little girl who has a mind of her own. She's very strong, which isn't a bad thing."
It most certainly isn't!