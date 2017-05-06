It feels like just yesterday when Boomer stole the spotlight and captured our hearts at the 2016 Rio Olympics, cheering on his pops to continue his reign as the most decorated Olympian of all time.

Hollywood even fell in love with the baby, and Boomer quickly racked up photo opp after photo opp with stars like Jimmy Fallon, Ellen DeGeneres and more. Let's just say he's one popular baby.

Meanwhile, Boomer has reached a few major milestones since his 2016 birth, and his proud mama recently took to Instagram to share them all.

"Turning 1 tomorrow and some of his milestones include," Nicole wrote, "On and off his cars, in and out of his wagon, climbing on everything but also turning around to get down, drinking from his own cup, making a drum out of anything, clapping when he hears an audience clap, and so much more... Happy Early Birthday to the most special gift we could have ever asked for."