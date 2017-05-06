Giddy up, Haley Joy. It's Derby Day!

As the 2017 Kentucky Derby found its winner in "Always Dreaming," Hoda Kotb and her little girl enjoyed the festivities from the comfort of their own home. The Today co-host saddled up alongside her newly adopted little one, longtime love Joel Schiffman and his sister for a fun-filled viewing party on Saturday afternoon.

Hoda sported an adorable handmade hat in shades of hot pink as her daughter snuggled up to watch the race on her mama's lap. "Haleys first derby!" she captioned a photo shared to Instagram. "And my homemade hat courtesy of joel's sister Beth!"

Too cute!