Giddy up, Haley Joy. It's Derby Day!
As the 2017 Kentucky Derby found its winner in "Always Dreaming," Hoda Kotb and her little girl enjoyed the festivities from the comfort of their own home. The Today co-host saddled up alongside her newly adopted little one, longtime love Joel Schiffman and his sister for a fun-filled viewing party on Saturday afternoon.
Hoda sported an adorable handmade hat in shades of hot pink as her daughter snuggled up to watch the race on her mama's lap. "Haleys first derby!" she captioned a photo shared to Instagram. "And my homemade hat courtesy of joel's sister Beth!"
Too cute!
The Kentucky Derby enthusiasts also posed for a separate photo standing in front of the television where Jeff Bridges had the honor of announcing "Rider's up!" right before the start of the race.
Meanwhile, the television personality is fitting right into life as a mom nearly three weeks after returning to her Today family post-maternity leave. E! News recently caught up with Hoda at the 2017 Matrix Awards, where she discussed the highest highs (and sometimes low) points of motherhood.
"[I'm] happy as a clam! Exhausted and overjoyed," she told us with with a bright smile. "I mean, check with me in a couple weeks and see how I'm doing, but I'm feeling good."
She's even leaning on colleague and fellow mom Savannah Guthrie for wisdom, explaining, "She gave me some swaddling advice, and she's trying to help me make sure I balance my day out better than I do. She's great. She's got great advice, and she's a wonderful person."
One thing is for sure: Little Haley Joy is in excellent hands!