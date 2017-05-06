E! News caught up with Vanessa Grimaldi, who got engaged to Nick Viall in the latest season of The Bachelor, at GBK Production's Pre-MTV Movie & TV Awards event at the LUXE Hotel earlier today and the reality star had a lot to say about life, love and Los Angeles!
The Canadian beauty dished about sexy date nights with her fiancé, as well as her big decision to leave her hometown of Montreal, Canada to be with the 36-year-old.
When we asked her about re-locating after finding love on the hit reality show, the special education teacher said that finding a "middle ground" with her husband-to-be, who lives in L.A., in regards to where the international couple should live was important.
"I was and my family was very supportive of the idea of moving. I’m still bringing and carrying on my work from home with me. I’m still planning on teaching. I’m still planning on being part of that life that I had in Montreal," she said. "It was a decision we both made together and we’re both very happy about that decision. Both of our families are very happy that we’re together and we’re starting our life together."
Joshua Blanchard for Getty for boohoo.com
When asked how she was faring in the City of Angels, she told E! News: "Los Angeles is great. I'm here with Nick and Dancing With the Stars was an amazing part of the post-Bachelor experience so we've been really busy and I haven't had the chance to discover L.A. that much."
But she did say that members of the casts of the Bachelor and DWTS have been all about showing her around Tinsel Town. "I love the entire crew of Dancing With the Stars. PETA [Murgatroyd] and Maksim [Chmerkovskiy] are great. We went out to dinner with Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell once, Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert as well. Ashley Iaconetti showed me around town. Ali Fedotowsky messaged me a couple of times, too."
As for how she is dealing with being so far away from her close-knit family, she said, "I FaceTime my family every day and my nephew every morning but I'm going back to Montreal to visit family and friends in a couple of weeks. Nick is going to be coming with me too so I'm very excited about that."
Vanessa also dished to E! News what her favorite date night is: "Staying home in your pajamas and not having to put curlers in your hair and make up and having to dress up and put up a push-up bra. Nick cooking shirtless isn’t a bad date. I discovered his cooking skills like the morning after we got engaged. He was making his delicious French toast. Just staying home and lounging is nice."
That definitely doesn't sound like a bad date night to us!
But can they survive The Bachelor curse? We'll see!