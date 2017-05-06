E! News caught up with Vanessa Grimaldi, who got engaged to Nick Viall in the latest season of The Bachelor, at GBK Production's Pre-MTV Movie & TV Awards event at the LUXE Hotel earlier today and the reality star had a lot to say about life, love and Los Angeles!

The Canadian beauty dished about sexy date nights with her fiancé, as well as her big decision to leave her hometown of Montreal, Canada to be with the 36-year-old.

When we asked her about re-locating after finding love on the hit reality show, the special education teacher said that finding a "middle ground" with her husband-to-be, who lives in L.A., in regards to where the international couple should live was important.

"I was and my family was very supportive of the idea of moving. I’m still bringing and carrying on my work from home with me. I’m still planning on teaching. I’m still planning on being part of that life that I had in Montreal," she said. "It was a decision we both made together and we’re both very happy about that decision. Both of our families are very happy that we’re together and we’re starting our life together."