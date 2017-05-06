Kristen Bell knows what it takes to balance career and family life.

E! News sat down with The Good Place star and mom of two at Baby2Baby and Homeboy Industries' Mother's Day event on Saturday, which aimed to celebrate low-income moms and their little ones. She opened up about motherhood's most challenging aspects, and revealed the steps she takes to ensure work never gets in the way.

"Personally," Dax Shepard's wife shared, "My first priority is to stay territorial of my family time. So when I have the luxury of looking at a job and seeing if it shoots out of town, I'm probably not going to do it."

Bell added, "Are the hours awful? Will I miss six months of my kids' life? I'm probably not going to do it."