Kristen Bell knows what it takes to balance career and family life.
E! News sat down with The Good Place star and mom of two at Baby2Baby and Homeboy Industries' Mother's Day event on Saturday, which aimed to celebrate low-income moms and their little ones. She opened up about motherhood's most challenging aspects, and revealed the steps she takes to ensure work never gets in the way.
"Personally," Dax Shepard's wife shared, "My first priority is to stay territorial of my family time. So when I have the luxury of looking at a job and seeing if it shoots out of town, I'm probably not going to do it."
Bell added, "Are the hours awful? Will I miss six months of my kids' life? I'm probably not going to do it."
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby/TinyPrints
"So for me, spending their baby years alongside them and not on FaceTime is very important," Kristen shared. "And when I'm at home I put my phone by the door and I'm just with them."
She described disconnecting from technology as "hard in the beginning, but now that I do it, it's quite liberating."
Kristen and Dax welcomed daughters Lincoln in 2013 and Delta Bell a year and a half later, an experience the actress told us was a wakeup call on perspective.
"Motherhood right sized all my problems," she said. "Anything I thought I was worried about kind of evaporated when I realized my babies were healthy and that I could provide for them... I have become acutely aware of the fact that is not everyone's situation."
That's why Bell said she's invested so much time and energy into helping fellow moms: "If I were in a different situation, I would want other mothers to reach out and help be my support system."
"We're sort of all in this together," she continued, "It used to take a village and now this, we're recreating a village."
And let's just say we love the village you're raising, Kristen!