Baywatch's Original Stars, Then and Now

Soon the men and women in red will be there, running again on the beach.
Baywatch the movie is set to hit theaters and viewers will be able to feast their eyes on some seriously hot eye candy: The dynamic new duo of Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson, as well as co-stars Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach.
But what about the stars of the original series, which aired between 1989 and 2001? Well, main actors David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson, who played lifeguards Mitch and C.J., will make appearances.
But for a real nostalgia fix, check out what they and other past Baywatch stars have been up to in recent years
The actress played Stephanie on Baywatch and went on to star on the original Melrose Place and a slew of TV movies, including Sharknado 4. She continues to act and also works as a wellness coach.
The actress played Taylor on the show and went on to star on The Bold and the Beautiful and also had small roles on various other TV shows.
The actor played Eddie on the show during its first few years and went on to become a soap star, appearing on General Hospital, Days of Our Lives, The Young and the Restless, As the World Turns and One Life to Live.
The actress played Leigh on Baywatch during its final season and later mostly roles in small movies.
The actress played Jessie on Baywatch during its final seasons and went on to appear on shows such as North Shore, Pepper Dennis, Miss Guided and the Melrose Place reboot. In recent years, she's done mostly TV movies.
The actress and TV personality played Lani on Baywatch and went on to star in a slew of TV shows and films, such as Starsky & Hutch, Scary Movie and Meet the Spartans.
The actor and husband of Brooke Burke-Charvet played Matt and went on to star in the original Melrose Place. He competed on Dancing With the Stars in 2008, when his wife was a co-host.
The actor played Cody on Baywatch in the mid-90s and went on to star on Witchblade and Beyond the Break as well as many small movies. He continues to act.
There was no Baywatch without its main star, Mitch. After the show ended, the actor continued his acting career but was largely typecast. He did some theater, appearing in Jekyll and Hyde on Broadway and in a Peter Pan pantomime in London.
In 2007, he made headlines with a video one of his two daughters taped that shows him eating a cheeseburger off a floor while drunk, which marked one of the first viral videos. He has since undergone treatment in rehab.
The Hoff and his daughters all starred together on their own reality show Meet the Hasselhoffs. In recent years, he appeared on more reality shows, even judging America's Got Talent and Britain's Got Talent, appeared in Sharknado 3 and 4 and also has a cameo in the new movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vo. 2.
The actress played a character also named Donna on the show in the '90s and acted sporadically over the next two decades, last appearing on Cameron Crowe's short-lived HBO series Roadies. Like Pamela, she too was a Playboy model and in 1995, she was made Playmate of the Month.
One of the most popular Baywatch stars, Erika played Shauni during the first few seasons. She left in 1993 and continued to act, appearing mostly in small films. In 2006, she appeared on Celebrity Fit Club.
Baywatch's Logan made a splash again in 2013 when he starred in SyFy's surprise hit movie Sharknado.
Yes, Aquaman himself starred on Baywatch. He played Jason during the final two seasons.
The actor played the older version of Mitch's son Hobie. He went on to star in mainly independent films.
The actor played Manny on the series. After leaving in 1999, he went on to appear on shows such as Ressurection Blvd. and JAG. He stopped acting in 2011.
The actress played April on Baywatch while also starring on the sitcom California Dreams. After leaving Baywatch in 1999, she had small roles on TV. She, her husband and their four kids appeared on Celebrity Wife Swap in 2014.
The real-life pro-surfer played Jimmy on Baywatch. He mainly concentrated on his surfing career after leaving the show in 1993.
The actress played Jenna on Baywatch's final season in 2001. She is also known for her role of Billie on Days of Our Lives. After Baywatch, she appeared on shows such as What About Brian, The Starter Wife, The L.A. Complex and Mistresses. She continues to act.
The actor played J.D. on Baywatch and went on to star on the soap opera Passions and several TV movies. In 2006, he appeared on the reality show Celebrity Paranormal Project.
The actor was the only real-life lifeguard on the show and his character shared his real name, although he went by Nermie on the show. The married father of two never acted again after the series ended its run. In 2011, he revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
Baywatch's Summer appeared mostly in TV movies and reality TV shows after she left the show in 1994, although she did reprise her role in a Baywatch wedding TV movie in 2003 and in a 2009 Funny or Die video. She reunited with her Charles in Charge co-star and real-life ex Scott Baio on his series Scott Baio is 45...and Single in 2007. She went on to appear on the competition shows Celebrity Fit Club and ABC's diving contest series Splash.
In 2014, she started an ice cream truck business.
The actress played Jordan on Baywatch. After leaving the show in 1998, she went on to star on The Dream Team and also had small roles on sitcoms like The Jamie Foxx Show. She also appeared on reality shows such as Celebrity Big Brother, Fear Factor and The Surreal Life.
The show's most famous female actress went on to star on shows such as V.I.P., the animated show Stipperella and Stacked. She reprises her role of C.J. Parker in the Baywatch movie. When she's not acting, she's spending time with her two sons, as well as Julian Assange.
One of the show's token bombshells played Caroline. After Baywatch, she went on to star on shows such as Nash Bridges and Titans. She has not acted in more than 10 years.
"It's kind of a bittersweet thing," The Hoff told E! News earlier this year. "When you go on the set and somebody's playing Mitch Buchannon."
Baywatch the movie is set for release on May 25.