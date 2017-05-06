Baywatch's Original Stars, Then and Now

Soon the men and women in red will be there, running again on the beach.

Baywatch the movie is set to hit theaters and viewers will be able to feast their eyes on some seriously hot eye candy: The dynamic new duo of Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson, as well as co-stars Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach.

But what about the stars of the original series, which aired between 1989 and 2001? Well, main actors David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson, who played lifeguards Mitch and C.J., will make appearances.

But for a real nostalgia fix, check out what they and other past Baywatch stars have been up to in recent years