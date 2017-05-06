David Buchan/Getty Images
Conrad Hilton has been arrested on suspicion of grand theft auto and for allegedly again violating a restraining order obtained by his ex, Hunter Salomon.
The 23-year-old hotel heir and younger brother of Paris Hilton has not commented. He was booked at a Los Angeles jail early Saturday and bail was set at $60,000.
A police spokesperson told E! News that just before 5 a.m., they received a call about a restraining order violation at Daily's Hollywood Hills home and that officers then arrived and found Conrad inside a Bentley. The restraining order was confirmed and he was taken into custody.
The police spokesperson also said the person who made the 911 call told authorities the Bentley belongs to Hunter's dad. Police checked the records and confirmed this, after which they also booked Conrad for grand theft auto.
Hunter, daughter of actress E.G. Daily and ex-husband Rick Salomon (Paris' ex and co-star of their 2003 sex tape), had obtained her restraining order against Conrad in 2015. She said in her filing that the two dated years ago and that over the past few months, he had been calling and texting her and also kept showing up at her home. Later that year, police arrested Conrad for violating the restraining order.
Conrad has been in trouble with the law before.
In 2015, he pleaded guilty in March to misdemeanor assault after having a meltdown aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles the previous summer, during which he allegedly yelled such things as "If you wanna square up to me bro, then bring it and I will f--king fight you" and "I am going to f--king kill you" at flight attendants. He was sentenced to three years of probation and 750 hours of community service and given a $5,000 fine.
In 2016, a judge sentenced him to two months in prison after ruling he had violated the terms of his probation by failing several drug tests by testing positive for cocaine and marijuana three times within a year and also being removed from a court-ordered residential substance abuse treatment program.