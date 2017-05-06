Jimmy Fallon's Puppies Predict Kentucky Derby 2017 Results and Get Cuddles From Gisele Bündchen

On your mark, get set...squeeee!

That's the perfect way to describe NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon's recurring gag of having puppies race to "predict" the results of major sporting events. On Friday, it was the 2017 Kentucky Derby, which begins on NBC Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

A group of adorable Labrador and Golden Retriever pups was brought out for the occasion and "McCraken" won. But all the dogs won over the hearts of the viewers.

After the race, they got cuddles from celebrity guest Gisele Bündchen. The supermodel and wife of Tom Brady posted a photo of her and Fallon with the puppies backstage.

Gisele B&amp;uuml;ndchen, Jimmy Fallon, Puppies

NBC

Watch the #FallonPuppiesLive backstage in their dressing room on Facebook & YouTube! #FallonTonight #PuppyPredictors ??

A post shared by The Tonight Show (@fallontonight) on

Gisele talked to Jimmy about her and her family's three rescue dogs. She and Tom each surprised each other and their son and daughter with one of the pets.

"I told my husband, 'Look, there's a puppy coming tomorrow,' and he was like, 'What do you mean?'" she said. "I'm like, 'Well, you got a Beagle.' There was one day I came home and there was like a Beagle in my house, like a four-year-old and he says, 'I always wanted a Beagle and nobody wanted him to I brought him home.' So he's done it to me. So it's even."

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

