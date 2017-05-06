On your mark, get set...squeeee!

That's the perfect way to describe NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon's recurring gag of having puppies race to "predict" the results of major sporting events. On Friday, it was the 2017 Kentucky Derby, which begins on NBC Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

A group of adorable Labrador and Golden Retriever pups was brought out for the occasion and "McCraken" won. But all the dogs won over the hearts of the viewers.

After the race, they got cuddles from celebrity guest Gisele Bündchen. The supermodel and wife of Tom Brady posted a photo of her and Fallon with the puppies backstage.