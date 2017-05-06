Why Hanson's "Scary" Choices Worked: Zac Hanson Talks 20 Years of "MMMBop" and His Future With Taylor and Isaac
No margaritas for Beyoncé this time, but she did get to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with her BFF.
The singer, who is pregnant with twins, marked the holiday Friday in Los Angeles with Kelly Rowland. Both singers were photographed wearing sombreros while exiting the Gracias Madre vegetarian Mexican restaurant in West Hollywood.
Beyoncé paired hers with a pink patterned shirt, ripped blue skinny jeans, nude sandals and a light floral jacket and also clutched a maraca while being led by a bodyguard. Kelly, who was seen sitting in a car, wore a denim jacket over a white top.
All Access Photo / Splash News
All Access Photo / Splash News
Bey is in the third trimester of her pregnancy. A source had told E! News that she is expected to give birth later this month. The twins will join big sister Blue Ivy, 5.
The singer and husband Jay Z know the sexes of their babies but have not revealed them.
Bey and Kelly had also reunited with fellow Destiny's Child star Michelle Williams a few times in recent months, most recently at Tina Knowles Lawson's Wearable Art Gala.
Michelle told E! News at the event that Beyoncé was "doing great," while Tina said her daughter was "feeling good."