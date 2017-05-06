Pregnant Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and Get into the Holiday Spirit

No margaritas for Beyoncé this time, but she did get to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with her BFF.

The singer, who is pregnant with twins, marked the holiday Friday in Los Angeles with Kelly Rowland. Both singers were photographed wearing sombreros while exiting the Gracias Madre vegetarian Mexican restaurant in West Hollywood.

Beyoncé paired hers with a pink patterned shirt, ripped blue skinny jeans, nude sandals and a light floral jacket and also clutched a maraca while being led by a bodyguard. Kelly, who was seen sitting in a car, wore a denim jacket over a white top.

Photos

Beyoncé's Maternity Style

Beyonce

Kelly Rowland

Bey is in the third trimester of her pregnancy. A source had told E! News that she is expected to give birth later this month. The twins will join big sister Blue Ivy, 5.

The singer and husband Jay Z know the sexes of their babies but have not revealed them.

 

Bey and Kelly had also reunited with fellow Destiny's Child star Michelle Williams a few times in recent months, most recently at Tina Knowles Lawson's Wearable Art Gala.

Michelle told E! News at the event that Beyoncé was "doing great," while Tina said her daughter was "feeling good."

