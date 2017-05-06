No margaritas for Beyoncé this time, but she did get to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with her BFF.

The singer, who is pregnant with twins, marked the holiday Friday in Los Angeles with Kelly Rowland. Both singers were photographed wearing sombreros while exiting the Gracias Madre vegetarian Mexican restaurant in West Hollywood.

Beyoncé paired hers with a pink patterned shirt, ripped blue skinny jeans, nude sandals and a light floral jacket and also clutched a maraca while being led by a bodyguard. Kelly, who was seen sitting in a car, wore a denim jacket over a white top.