Miley Cyrus says she respects "all artists who speak their truth" and appreciates "all genres of music," following controversial comments she made about the hip-hop scene.

The 24-year-old pop singer had spurred accusations of appropriating black culture with her remarks, which she made in a an interview with Billboard that was posted Wednesday,

Miley told Billboard she loves Kendrick Lamar's new song "Humble," which contains the lyric, "Show me somethin' natural like ass with some stretch marks."

"I love that because it's not 'Come sit on my d--k, suck on my c--k.' I can't listen to that anymore," Miley said. "That's what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much 'Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my c--k'—I am so not that."