Why Hanson's "Scary" Choices Worked: Zac Hanson Talks 20 Years of "MMMBop" and His Future With Taylor and Isaac
Miley Cyrus says she respects "all artists who speak their truth" and appreciates "all genres of music," following controversial comments she made about the hip-hop scene.
The 24-year-old pop singer had spurred accusations of appropriating black culture with her remarks, which she made in a an interview with Billboard that was posted Wednesday,
Miley told Billboard she loves Kendrick Lamar's new song "Humble," which contains the lyric, "Show me somethin' natural like ass with some stretch marks."
"I love that because it's not 'Come sit on my d--k, suck on my c--k.' I can't listen to that anymore," Miley said. "That's what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much 'Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my c--k'—I am so not that."
Miley Cyrus moving away from hip-hop is a nice example cultural appropriation...black culture is used when its convenient— Devonte King (@deeruns_) May 4, 2017
Miley Cyrus now shares your racist right wing stepmom's opinion about rap https://t.co/FmhLkJBNGZ— Chris Crash ??? (@ChrisCrash00) May 4, 2017
Getty Images
Miley took to Instagram Friday night to clarify her comments.
"To be clear I respect ALL artists who speak their truth and appreciate ALL genres of music (country , pop , alternative .... but in this particular interview I was asked about rap)," Miley wrote. "I have always and will continue to love and celebrate hip hop as I've collaborated with some of the very best!"
The singer has collaborated with rappers such as Future, Snoop Dogg, French Montana and Wiz Khalifa.
Miley told CNN in 2012 her her latest album Bangerz as "dirty South hip-hop," made twerking more popular and also changed her fashion style in the following years, which has followed a five-year run as Disney's Hannah Montana. She has since revamped her music and look.
"At this point in my life I am expanding personally/musically and gravitating more towards uplifting, conscious rap!" she wrote on Instagram. "As I get older I understand the effect music has on the world & Seeing where we are today I feel the younger generation needs to hear positive powerful lyrics! I am proud to be an artist with out borders and thankful for the opportunity to explore so many different styles/ sounds!"
"I hope my words (sung or spoken) always encourage others to LOVE.... Laugh.... Live fully.... to be there for one another... to unify, and to fight for what's right (human , animal , or environmental )," she added. "Sending peace to all! Look forward to sharing my new tunes with you soon! - MC."
Miley's new single Malibu, from her upcoming sixth studio album, is set for release on May 11.