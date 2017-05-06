People, Chrissy Teigen was kidding about that plastic surgery stuff. Well, about most of it.
The model and Lip Sync Battle star had recently told beauty editors, "Everything about me is fake except my cheeks," pointed to her forehead, nose and lips and said, "fake, fake, fake."
Teigen also said she had liposuction on her inner armpits years ago, which made her feel better wearing strapless dresses but was also "the dumbest, stupidest thing" she's ever done.
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for City Harvest
Teigen later took to Twitter Friday to clarify her comments.
"Reminder to never ever joke, ever (I did do the armpits, no regrets except it clearly came back)," she wrote.
"You think I'd have this ass if I'd done extensive work? Like who would ask for this ass," she added.
Teigen had also revealed on Twitter earlier this week that she has had Botox but not for cosmetic reasons; She said she had it injected into her jaw muscle "to relieve tension from constantly clinching."
Teigen, lauded for her prominent cheekbones, has long denied rumors of cheek implants.
"Don't u think that if i took the time to get cheek implants i would have also had my jaw shaved down," she tweeted in 2015.