People, Chrissy Teigen was kidding about that plastic surgery stuff. Well, about most of it.

The model and Lip Sync Battle star had recently told beauty editors, "Everything about me is fake except my cheeks," pointed to her forehead, nose and lips and said, "fake, fake, fake."

Teigen also said she had liposuction on her inner armpits years ago, which made her feel better wearing strapless dresses but was also "the dumbest, stupidest thing" she's ever done.