Though Christina El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa split up many months ago, they still spend quite a bit of time together.

The couple not only focus on co-parenting their two children, Taylor and Brayden, but they also plan to do another season of Flip or Flop together. Not to mention, they happily walked the red carpet and posed together for photos at the 2017 Daytime Emmy Awards last weekend.

Of course, this naturally bodes the question: Have they hooked up again since their split?

Christina sat down on E!'s Daily Pop Friday and answered the question we've all been wondering...