Though Christina El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa split up many months ago, they still spend quite a bit of time together.
The couple not only focus on co-parenting their two children, Taylor and Brayden, but they also plan to do another season of Flip or Flop together. Not to mention, they happily walked the red carpet and posed together for photos at the 2017 Daytime Emmy Awards last weekend.
Of course, this naturally bodes the question: Have they hooked up again since their split?
Christina sat down on E!'s Daily Pop Friday and answered the question we've all been wondering...
And the answer is...a big n-o!
"I have never gone back in the ex category," she admitted, noting that she doesn't plan to start now.
As for their current relationship, Christina said, "We're actually really good. We've been separated for almost a year now. We've made a lot of progress on our relationship. We're just really focused on the kids, and we're really excited to start on 15 new episodes of Flip or Flop."
In fact, she said that while they will definitely continue filming together, part of the show will also focus on what they're doing individually.
She also said they had a great time together at the Daytime Emmys.
"It was actually great. That was our first time on the red carpet, period," she revealed. "So it was really fun. We had a great time presenting. Hopefully we're able to do it again soon!"
Meanwhile, Christina and Tarek announced their separation in December, and Tarek filed for divorce the following month. Since then, they've both gone on to date different people.
In fact, Christina chatted with E! News' Jason Kennedy and opened up a bit about the dating world.
"It's a little bit of a scary world out there. Dating is not my priority," she revealed. "If I met someone, then that happens. But I'm not really out there looking for that."
Rather, her focus has and always will be their children.
In March, the blonde reality star told us the former couple is in a "very good place" right now. "We're doing a really good job. We share the kids 50/50 and our communication is great. Like I said, the kids are happy, so everyone's doing really well."