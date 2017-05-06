In an exclusive interview with E! News, Zac recalls playing "a lot of concerts in Oklahoma" prior to 1997. "It wasn't like every once in a while we'd do a show...We were playing two concerts a week for about three years," he says. "I think we had experienced just enough sensation and, like, having fans in a meaningful way to not be completely blindsided by just the level of success that that first record had."

"The first girls we heard screaming were not at Paramus Park Mall in New Jersey when we did our first public performance after 'MMMBop' came out," the father of four adds with a laugh. "Like, we had heard girls screaming like twice a week for several years—you know, the experience is the same, but then it's multiplied by tenfold, one thousandfold, and so you have like a grasp on how to deal with it.

"It's still shocking, right, because it's just like, 'Oh my god. Are they gonna eat me? Are they gonna kill me? Do they love me? Like, what is this?' And so I think those things were helpful, like it was a little bit of preparation that made it possible."