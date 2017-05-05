You've seen the trailers. You've heard Hook's big number. Finally, the wait for Once Upon a Time's big musical episode is almost over.

But before the big day arrives and Emma (Jennifer Morrison) finally walks down the aisle as Storybrooke erupts into song all around her, there's a bit more you need to know about the episode, entitled "The Song in Your Heart." Lucky for you, we here at E! News have already seen the magical hour and can assure you that you won't want to miss it.

What makes it so great, you ask? Allow us to explain...