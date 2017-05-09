ABC isn't the only network that was interested in reviving the show, which averaged 36 million viewers in its heyday, with reports surfacing in February that NBC was in talks to have Idol join its slate of reality talent competitions, which includes The Voice and America's Got Talent. The deal with NBC never came to fruition and reports said Fox even got back in the game attempting to get the show from ABC.

"American Idol is a pop-culture staple that left the air too soon," Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. "ABC is the right home to reignite the fan base. We are thrilled viewers will once again share in these inspiring stories of people realizing their dreams."

Idol's series finale, which aired in April 2016, attracted a little more nine million viewers, with its final line-up of judges consisting of Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban and Harry Connick Jr..