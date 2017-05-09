This...is American Idol—again!
After wrapping up its 15-season run in 2016, American Idol is the latest TV series eyeing a revival...just not on Fox. ABC is the network set to bring Idol back from the dead, the network announced on Good Morning America.
The question now is who would be the judges and would Ryan Seacrest, who just became Kelly Ripa's new permanent Live! co-host, return as the show's host. For its entire run, American Idol filmed in Los Angeles, and Live! films in New York City. Good Morning America's Amy Robach said judges and the host will be announced at a later date.
Michael Becker/FOX
The GMA coanchors confirmed Idol will return during the 2017-2018 season. According to Variety, which reported the news of ABC closing a deal to revive Idol, the show would air on Sunday nights and could debut in March 2018.
"American Idol on ABC...that has a nice ring to it," Ben Sherwood, co-chairman, Disney Media Networks and president, Disney|ABC, said in a statement. "Idol is an entertainment icon, and now it will air where it belongs, in ABC's lineup of addictive fan favorites alongside Dancing with the Stars and The Bachelor. America, get ready for the return of a bigger, bolder and better-than-ever Idol."
ABC isn't the only network that was interested in reviving the show, which averaged 36 million viewers in its heyday, with reports surfacing in February that NBC was in talks to have Idol join its slate of reality talent competitions, which includes The Voice and America's Got Talent. The deal with NBC never came to fruition and reports said Fox even got back in the game attempting to get the show from ABC.
"American Idol is a pop-culture staple that left the air too soon," Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. "ABC is the right home to reignite the fan base. We are thrilled viewers will once again share in these inspiring stories of people realizing their dreams."
Idol's series finale, which aired in April 2016, attracted a little more nine million viewers, with its final line-up of judges consisting of Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban and Harry Connick Jr..
"All of the intense speculation surrounding the comeback of American Idol demonstrates just how popular and powerful this brand remains," Peter Hurwitz, CEO of CORE Media Group, a producer of the show, said in a statement. "ABC shares our belief in the enduring value of ‘Idol' and will provide us with the perfect new home to showcase the gold standard of singing competition shows."
Are you happy American Idol is back? Who do you want to see as the judges? Sound off in the comments!