Obviously this has been quite a change of pace for the star who could fill an encyclopedia with perfectly appointed post-gym pics. And for someone whose fame is of that magnitude, her relatively reclusive ways are neither incidental nor coincidental. This is all on purpose.

We'll know her endgame soon enough, but while we know she's all about making new music right now, we're hoping that—for the first time since she burst on the scene more than a decade ago—she's using the time to be all about herself right now too.

Because for as long as Swift has been a huge star, which is pretty much since she introduced herself to Tim McGraw while singing "Tim McGraw" at the 2007 ACM Awards, she's been all about other people, whether it's her friends, her fans or a love interest.

Not that being altruistic is a character flaw or anything—and Taylor's brand has only been helped by her innate desire to make her surroundings perfect for both herself and whomever is lucky enough to have made it into her orbit. But even someone who loves baking, throwing fabulous parties, personally delivering presents to unwitting fans, being the mama of two cats and pouring her memories into her latest album so that millions of other people feel better might end up feeling spread a little thin.